Video of Jesús Sonqui minutes before his murder is released (VIDEO)

Jesús Sonqui’s last moments before his murder.

His life came to a tragic end.

He’s remembered for his career in the music industry. The world of regional Mexican music is experiencing a “bitter” moment after losing an important figure in the music industry. Recently, a video was released showing Jesús Sonqui’s final moments before he was murdered. In the early hours of Monday September 12, the report that music promoter Jesús Armando Sonqui had been executed at a street food stall in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, spread. The incident occurred at 2:00 am according to Infobae. Music promoter Jesús Sonqui was murdered while having dinner ‘El Sonqui’, as he was also known by his friends, co-workers and family, was preparing to have dinner at a hotdog stand located between the Ebano and Durazno Avenues in the Chapultepec neighborhood, according to El Sol de Hermosillo. Minutes later, Jésus Sonqui was surprised by a group of men who shot him. At the time, he was with former La Academia 2022, contestant, Eduardo Ochoa. Both were preparing to have dinner after a meeting with fans.

Jesús Sonqui’s final moments Important information came to light that could be useful to the authorities. It could be a clue regarding Jesús Sonqui’s last moments, since a video was leaked in which El Sonqui can be seen in his last moments alive. According to a collection of videos shared on Twitter by the journalist Rosa Lilia Torres, in fact Jesús Sonqui is seen with someone who is now presumed to be part of the team of talent he managed.

The video shows what he did on his last day alive It was confirmed in the Twitter video that former contestant on La Academia 2022, Eduardo Ochoa, was also there. They were also with other artists such as Andrés and Jacky. The three had an autograph signing in the afternoon at La Laguna de Náirani under the supervision of the now deceased manager. Jesús Armando Sonqui was 36 years old and reportedly lived in Tijuana, Baja California, but he was originally from Obregón, the municipality where he lost his life. Taking a tour of his social media posts, it is possible to see that he enjoyed the company of his loved ones and, in particular, appreciated luxury.

Did his lifestyle put him in danger? Finally, some social media users have some theories suggesting that a life full of luxuries and eccentricity would make the music promoter a target for hitmen. Likewise, according to Infobae expensive bottles of champagne and whiskey, high-end vehicles, a helicopter, designer clothes and great parties with personalities from the music industry of the moment such as the Mexican Nathanael Cano, were some of the things he frequently posted on his social networks.