‘The artist’s friend.’

Jesús Sonqui was brutally murdered.

The entertainment world in Mexico is in mourning. After the unfortunate news that struck the music industry in Mexico, there are still questions about exactly what happened. And as we wait for more details, someone has composed a corrido for the murdered music promoter Jesús Sonqui. On the morning of September 12, 2022, the news broke that the music promoter Jesús Armando Sonqui had been executed around 2:00 am at a street food stall in the city of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora. A corrido was composed for murdered music promoter Jesús Sonqui According to El Sol de Hermosillo,‘El Sonqui’, as he was also known by his friends, co-workers and family, was preparing to have dinner at a hotdog stand located between Ebano and Durazno avenues in the Chapultepec neighborhood, in Ciudad Obregón. Minutes later, Jesús Sonqui was surprised by a group of men who shot him and fled. So far, according to authorities, it is unknown if it was “settling a score” or if the music promoter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A corrido in honor of ‘the artist’s friend’ While we wait for the unfortunate facts to come out, without a doubt, one thing that surprised those who’re closely following the case Jesús Sonqui’s murder is that the same day that he died, a YouTube video with a corrido in his honor had already been posted. “El Corrido Del Sonqui (El Amigo De Los Artistas) DEP”, is the title of the video, which pays tribute to the music promoter for regional Mexican artists such as Alta Consigna and Panchito Arredondo.

“If they saw what I have suffered” If they saw what I have suffered to get to where I am, I like to look elegant, in Italian hours those are the ones that go with my style. The way they see you the way they treat you, fate taught me, and you already saw that as I started from scratch, on the first step, are some of the lyrics from Jesús Sonqui’s corrido. The luxuries that I have were not for free, sweating, working with honor, that’s how I started, are other verses that accompany the melody in which accordions, trombone and drums are heard.

Corrido de Jesús Sonqui: “My fame has risen” Finally, it ends with the phrases: My fame has risen and here we are as you see and I have never had problems, but unforeseen events arise which were particularly notorious in the corrido performed by JV Music Productions. The verses could be used by the authorities as some clue or indication about what was going on in Jesús Armando Sonqui’s life, as well as details from the video. Click here to listen to the full corrido.