Orlando Brown is arrested again.

Brown is known for appearing on That’s So Raven.

The actor has been involved with drugs for years.

Orlando Brown was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. The 35-year-old was taken into custody in Lima after police received a call about a fight in progress. Brown was threatening another man with a knife and a hammer inside the victim’s home.

The former television star was arrested after an altercation with a man named Matthew Sanders. The relationship between the two is not entirely clear, according to TMZ.

This is not the first time Orlando Brown has been arrested

Since 2011, the former actor has been in trouble with the law for a variety of crimes. In 2011 and 2013 he was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence. Meanwhile, in 2016 he was arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the parking lot of a police station.

Then, in 2018, he was arrested three times, one in January over a family disturbance. Brown had a heated discussion with his girlfriend and mother-in-law. In June he was be arrested for drug possession. Finally, in September he was arrested in Las Vegas for robbery.