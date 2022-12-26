Lolita Ayala worries her fans appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank
Lolita Ayala worries her fans by appearing in a wheelchair.The Mexican journalist is still suffering from the consequences of a 2015 helicopter crash.
- The Mexican journalist is still suffering from the consequences of a 2015 helicopter crash.
“May God continue to protect her.” When it was believed that the worst had happened, Mexican journalist Lolita Ayala, who for many years was the host of one of the most important news programs on Televisa, worries her fans when she appears in a wheelchair and with an oxygen tank. She is still suffering from the consequences of the helicopter crash that almost cost her her life a little over seven years ago.
In August 2015 the television presenter was going to Chihuahua to deliver ecological stoves to low-income people in that state, suffered a serious accident. The helicopter in which she was traveling with then governor Cesar Duarte crashed. Despite the spectacular incident, no one was killed.
What is wrong with Lolita Ayala?
Captured upon arrival at the International Airport of the City of Mexico in a video that is available on the official YouTube channel of the Televisa program Hoy, Lolita Ayala commented that she was almost killed when her helicopter ran out of gas and ” it fell down 30 meters’.
“By a miracle it didn’t kill any of us. Thank God I’m alive, but I broke my entire spine. Little by little (referring to the fact that she is moving forward after undergoing several surgeries), since the rehabilitation is very slow and the right leg, which I broke the femur and the hip is not well, I still can’t step well,” said Lolita, who was married to fellow journalist Jorge Berry.
“I’m all broken”
Without losing the kindness that characterizes her despite being in a wheelchair and on oxygen, Mexican journalist Lolita Ayala confessed that she is “all broken” and that she cannot walk well, but that she is currently undergoing treatment and physical therapy, so she could be getting better.
“What a great misfortune. May God continue to protect her.” “God bless Lolita Ayala and I hope she recovers soon.” “She is greatly missed on Televisa. Mr. Emilio Azcárraga Jean, I demand out of mercy that you bring Chabelo and Lolita Ayala to Televisa,” expressed some followers after seeing this revealing interview.
Details of the helicopter crash
According to Infobae, Lolita Ayala suffered injuries in that accident that still cause her pain. This is how she expressed herself at that time: “A vertebra exploded. The fall began at a height of 40 meters, the helicopter began to turn, thank God I hit my head and completely lost consciousness. I wasn’t afraid, I wasn’t scared, I didn’t see anything.”
In April of this year, fellow journalist Maxine Woodside, who recently lost her son, shared that she had met the journalist at a photo shoot, but that she was surprised to see her with a cane and an oxygen tank, as she told her that it is difficult for her to breathe in Mexico City. (Filed Under: Lolita Ayala worries her fans in a wheelchair)
What few know about Lolita Ayala
After almost 30 years of appearing on her evening program on Televisa, where many remember her placing a rose on her desk, Lolita Ayala said goodbye to television in 2016, making fans wonder what she would do next.
On social media, the Mexican journalist offers a wide variety of products with her personal stamp, from t-shirts and sweatshirts to glasses and mugs. Undoubtedly, one of the most requested items is his Phil Barrera shirt, a name he could not pronounce correctly because he got phlegm in his throat during the live broadcast. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE).