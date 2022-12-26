Lolita Ayala worries her fans appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank

“What a great misfortune.”

Lolita Ayala worries her fans by appearing in a wheelchair, with an oxygen tank.

The Mexican journalist is still suffering from the consequences of a 2015 helicopter crash.

“May God continue to protect her.” When it was believed that the worst had happened, Mexican journalist Lolita Ayala, who for many years was the host of one of the most important news programs on Televisa, worries her fans when she appears in a wheelchair and with an oxygen tank. She is still suffering from the consequences of the helicopter crash that almost cost her her life a little over seven years ago.

In August 2015 the television presenter was going to Chihuahua to deliver ecological stoves to low-income people in that state, suffered a serious accident. The helicopter in which she was traveling with then governor Cesar Duarte crashed. Despite the spectacular incident, no one was killed.

What is wrong with Lolita Ayala?

Captured upon arrival at the International Airport of the City of Mexico in a video that is available on the official YouTube channel of the Televisa program Hoy, Lolita Ayala commented that she was almost killed when her helicopter ran out of gas and ” it fell down 30 meters’.

“By a miracle it didn’t kill any of us. Thank God I’m alive, but I broke my entire spine. Little by little (referring to the fact that she is moving forward after undergoing several surgeries), since the rehabilitation is very slow and the right leg, which I broke the femur and the hip is not well, I still can’t step well,” said Lolita, who was married to fellow journalist Jorge Berry.