4 foods to help you avoid gaining weight during the holidays

On average, people gain about eight pounds over the holidays.

Luckily, there are ways to avoid it.

Find out what foods to eat to avoid gaining weight.

These are the foods you can eat to avoid gaining weight during the holidays! Weight management during the holiday season may seem impossible, but the reality is that most people don’t put on as much as they think.

In fact, according to statistics, the average weight gain for Americans is eight pounds. However, if you want to get keep that figure even lower, we recommend you consume these four foods which will keep you satisfied and prevent you from overeating at those holiday parties.

4. Salads

Most parties feature lots of fattening appetizers as well as high-calorie desserts and drinks. One way to reduce the risk of gaining weight is by eating smaller portions. For this, experts suggest starting with a salad that includes fruits, vegetables, lettuce, kale, or spinach.

This will help you feel full and improve digestion. Eating a salad before the main course has been shown to reduce overeating, helping to keep your calorie intake down.