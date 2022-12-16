4 foods to help you avoid gaining weight during the holidays
On average, people gain about eight pounds over the holidays. Luckily, there are ways to avoid it. Find out what foods to eat to avoid gaining weight.
These are the foods you can eat to avoid gaining weight during the holidays! Weight management during the holiday season may seem impossible, but the reality is that most people don’t put on as much as they think.
In fact, according to statistics, the average weight gain for Americans is eight pounds. However, if you want to get keep that figure even lower, we recommend you consume these four foods which will keep you satisfied and prevent you from overeating at those holiday parties.
4. Salads
Most parties feature lots of fattening appetizers as well as high-calorie desserts and drinks. One way to reduce the risk of gaining weight is by eating smaller portions. For this, experts suggest starting with a salad that includes fruits, vegetables, lettuce, kale, or spinach.
This will help you feel full and improve digestion. Eating a salad before the main course has been shown to reduce overeating, helping to keep your calorie intake down.
3. Smoothies at parties
It is not about completely avoiding the foods that you like the most during the holidays. Although it is normal to gain a few pounds, it is possible to keep an eye on your weight by eating a balanced diet. One way to do this is by enjoying a smoothie for breakfast or dinner.
Making a smoothie only takes a few minutes. Most importantly, choose a nutrient- and fiber-rich party food combination such as nuts, strawberries, blueberries, and seeds. This combination will keep you satisfied and help improve your digestion during the holidays.
2. Turkey
Enjoy turkey guilt free! There are countless recipes for Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey, so you will never get bored with this dish. In addition, it is an excellent way to satisfy your hunger without eating lots of high-calorie, processed foods.
A 100-gram portion of skinless turkey has less than 200 calories, so you can eat it with the certainty that it won’t wreak havoc on your weight. Rich in protein and low in fat, consuming this type of meat in moderation will prevent you from gaining weight during the holidays.
1. Detox juices
Did you overeat one day and now you want to minimize the damage? Prepare a detox juice at home to improve your digestion and rebalance your diet. This will help prevent issues such as constipation, acid indigestion, inflammation and stomach discomfort, in addition to reducing the calories consumed during the day.
Juices that contain ingredients such as apple, beets, carrots, kale, spinach, lemon or pineapple are ideal for keeping cravings at bay, in addition to filling you with energy throughout the day to enjoy the holidays and forget about excesses. Try it at home!