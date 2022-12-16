Vaccines for kids.

What vaccines do children under 18 need?

Most vaccines for kids and adults are available at Walgreens. Without a doubt, vaccinating infants is fundamental for healthy development and keeping your children safe from a variety of diseases. These are the vaccines children under 18 years of age must get. It is important to maintain your child’s vaccination records from the time they are born. According to the CDC, the first vaccine is given shortly after birth. From then on, parents must follow medical recommendations regarding other vaccines. The vaccines that children under 18 years of age need At 2-3 years of age it is necessary for your child to receive a flu vaccine. This must be given each year to protect them from the current influenza strain that is circulating. Subsequently, at 4-6 years of age, your child should receive the following immunizations: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) (5th dose), polio (IPV) (4th dose), measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) (2nd dose), and varicella (2nd dose).

What vaccines should kids between 7-10 receive? Are you wondering which vaccines a child between the ages of 7 and 10 should receive? We have the answer: influenza (everyone from 6 months of age should get a flu shot every year) and the human papillomavirus vaccine. Although it is recommended for children 11-12 years of age, the HPV vaccine can be given at age 9 to help protect both girls and boys. At ages 11-12, your preteen should routinely receive recommended vaccinations to protect against the following diseases: meningococcal disease (one dose of MenACWY), HPV (two doses), tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (one dose of Tdap), and influenza (one dose of vaccine every year).

The CDC notes that children sometimes have mild reactions to vaccines Finally, when your child is a teenager, they will need the following vaccines: influenza (every year), meningococcal disease, meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) administered at age 16 (second dose). You can get serogroup B meningococcus (MenB), preferably between 16 and 18 years of age (2 doses). The CDC notes that children sometimes have mild reactions to vaccines, such as soreness at the injection site, rash, or fever. These reactions are normal and should disappear in a few hours. If the discomfort persists, it is necessary to consult your doctor.

Walgreens: An ally for you and your family’s health It is important that you read the vaccine information sheets given to you by your healthcare professional every time your child receives a vaccines in order to understand possible side effects. If you have any doubts about which vaccines are appropriate for your kids, you can go to your nearest Walgreens to consult with a pharmacist. Or, you can check their website to find available vaccines, immunization records, or other important information.