Fernando Carrillo reveals how much he earns on OnlyFans
What is OnlyFans? Why do celebrities go to this platform? How much does Fernando Carrillo earn on the OnlyFans website?
The Venezuelan soap star, Fernando Carrillo, who joined the world of OnlyFans last July, revealed how much he earns for sharing half-naked photos of himself. He pointed out that at first he had a misconception about the platform, he thought it was just XXX content.
However, as he was exploring OnlyFans he realized that he was wrong. Mexican celebrities like Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora have also decided to venture onto this platform and so far they are making a fortune with their content.
What is Only Fans? This is the first question asked by people who hear about the platform in the media. It is an adults-only social network where content creators share erotic or sexual images as well as videos of all types and categories.
Unlike conventional social networks, this platform not only does not censor their content. However, not everything that is published on OnlyFans is erotic. There are also accounts featuring famous chefs, artists or fitness stars who share photos and videos with their followers.
In an interview with journalist Matilde Obregón, the Rosalinda actor revealed his monthly earnings, which range between $50,000 and $200,000 a month. “I earn between $50,000 and $200,000 a month for working three days a week, eight hours for days… and yes, for showing ‘the butt’ as you say,” revealed the actor.
Regarding the content that he shares, Carrillo said that it is far from easy. He usually puts a lot of effort into each photograph that he shares on his OnlyFans account. In fact, he declared that he has a special team that is in charge of managing his account and answering the messages he receives from his followers.
Fernando Carrillo doesn’t want to go elsewhere
Carrillo is completely focused on his OnlyFans account. Proof of this is how much he puts into interacting with his followers and sharing content that they are willing to pay for. It seems that this has not bothered María Gabriela, the actor’s wife, who confessed that she is “the main instigator” of this activity that has brought them both plenty of profits.
Getting older often means fewer job opportunities for actors, OnlyFans is a way to stay relevant and connected with his audience. With information from Infobae and Yahoo.