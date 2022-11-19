Fernando Carrillo reveals how much he earns on OnlyFans

What is OnlyFans?

Why do celebrities go to this platform?

How much does Fernando Carrillo earn on OnlyFans?

The Venezuelan soap star, Fernando Carrillo, who joined the world of OnlyFans last July, revealed how much he earns for sharing half-naked photos of himself. He pointed out that at first he had a misconception about the platform, he thought it was just XXX content.

However, as he was exploring OnlyFans he realized that he was wrong. Mexican celebrities like Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora have also decided to venture onto this platform and so far they are making a fortune with their content.

What is OnlyFans?

What is Only Fans? This is the first question asked by people who hear about the platform in the media. It is an adults-only social network where content creators share erotic or sexual images as well as videos of all types and categories.

Unlike conventional social networks, this platform not only does not censor their content. However, not everything that is published on OnlyFans is erotic. There are also accounts featuring famous chefs, artists or fitness stars who share photos and videos with their followers.