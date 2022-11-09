Lizbeth Rodríguez pays off her $2,000 debt to Coppel (VIDEO)
The influencer confessed she owed money to Coppel. Lizbeth Rodríguez owed more than $2,000. She is criticized for owing money.
Influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez was harshly criticized a few months ago when she confessed that she owed a large amount of money to the Coppel department store. That’s one reason why she has had bad credit since 2016.
And now, the famous host of Exponiendo Infieles ended up being exposed herself. However, she informed her millions of followers that her debt to the clothing, accessories and housewares store had already been settled. Find out the details!
Lizbeth Rodríguez had bad credit
It is nothing new that many people owe money to this very popular store which allows people to get the things they want on credit. This is exactly what Lizbeth Rodríguez did.
The influencer, who has a large number of followers on all her social networks, took the opportunity to talk about this controversial issue. She announced that, indeed, her debt to Coppel was already old news, since she had paid off everything she owed.
Lizbeth Rodríguez paid off her debt to Coppel
According to Show News, the popular Mexican influencer owed more than $2,000. Although she calls herself a “good citizen” she had not paid the money she owed since 2016….
Many people think that influencers make so much money that they have no debts. However with this money issue brought to light by Lizbeth Rodríguez, it is clear that like everyone, influencers have money problems too.
She was heavily criticized for being a debtor
The former Badabun host documented the process where one of the cashiers at the department store helped her to settle her debt on social media. Meanwhile, a colleague of the influencer said that she also owed money to Palacio de Hierro.
The funny moment was shared by the Zócalo Monclova Facebook page. It was two years ago, however it is one of the most striking moments for the influencer who has become incredibly popular on OnlyFans. Despite this, Lizbeth has been harshly criticized: "That's not being an adult, it's being a debtor and irresponsible." "'Responsible adult' paying after 5 years? A responsible adult pays when required or before," some people commented on Facebook (WATCH VIDEO)
How much does Lizbeth Rodríguez earn on OnlyFans?
According to various sources, costs vary depending on the number of months purchased when subscribing to Lizbeth Rodríguez’s OnlyFans account. Her prices range from $30 for one month to $234 for 12 months, according to her profile.
Metro Ecuador reported that, if the Mexican host only had 500 subscribers (estimated) every month Lizbeth Rodríguez would make $15,000 a month and around $180,000 dollars annually. It is important to note that 20% of this money goes to OnlyFans.