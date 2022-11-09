Lizbeth Rodríguez pays off her $2,000 debt to Coppel (VIDEO)

The influencer confessed she owed money to Coppel.

Lizbeth Rodríguez owed more than $2,000.

She is criticized for owing money.

Influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez was harshly criticized a few months ago when she confessed that she owed a large amount of money to the Coppel department store. That’s one reason why she has had bad credit since 2016.

And now, the famous host of Exponiendo Infieles ended up being exposed herself. However, she informed her millions of followers that her debt to the clothing, accessories and housewares store had already been settled. Find out the details!

Lizbeth Rodríguez had bad credit

It is nothing new that many people owe money to this very popular store which allows people to get the things they want on credit. This is exactly what Lizbeth Rodríguez did.

The influencer, who has a large number of followers on all her social networks, took the opportunity to talk about this controversial issue. She announced that, indeed, her debt to Coppel was already old news, since she had paid off everything she owed. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez debt Coppel