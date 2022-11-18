Lili Estefan calls out Pepe Aguilar’s bad behavior (VIDEO)
Lili Estefan got very nervous about something Pepe Aguilar gave her. "La Flaca" called out Ángela's father. Hear what the host says in a video.
Lili Estefan was shocked by something that Pepe Aguilar did behind the scenes of an interview that the charro was giving to El Gordo y la Flaca, so the host had a few words for the regional Mexican singer.
Was he competing with Univision? It turns out that, while Ángela Aguilar’s father leafed through a book that contained illustrations of the family tours created by themselves, the host couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
Lili Estefan was shocked by Pepe Aguilar
The host of El Gordo y la Flaca was apparently invited to Pepe Aguilar’s mansion and, although the reason is not known, it could be an interview based on the lighting. While they were setting everything up, El Charro gave a gift to Lili Estefan who didn’t hesitate to comment on it.
Could it be that El Charro feels that he must control everything around him, even if it is not his work, but rather a Univisión production? Apparently, La Flaca took it that way and she told Ángela Aguilar’s father what she thought of him and of his attitude.
La Flaca let El Charro know how she felt
Lili Estefan is amazed by the singer’s work and tells him: “Pepe is competing with Univisión, the production… I swear… you’re cool, you’re competing with us, I swear…” Meanwhile, Pepe Aguilar disapproved of what she said and leafed through a book.
“Pepe… the more I get to know him and the more I see him over the years, I realize that Pepe is a perfectionist. I swear to you it must be very fuc… hard to work with him for sure, a perfectionist. I love it…” Lili Estefan said, approaching the singer who smiled and distracted her by talking about the gift he had for her.
Pepe Aguilar gives Lili Estefan a gift
After listening to Lili Estefan, the Mexican singer showed her a book full of photographs and quotes from what seemed to be the most recent tour of the Aguilar family, and promised to autograph it: “Look, it’s made of different images, it’s very well done and it’s all a matter of leafing through it in a little while and you’re going to like it,” he said.
Lili Estefan, fascinated with the gift, accepted his gesture and said that she wanted his autograph and the album would in her entryway. However, were people angry she called Pepe Aguilar a perfectionist?
Did Lili Estefan exaggerate?
In the comments of the video you can read: “The gentleman better go on a diet.” “This woman talks too much, damages the beauty of everything.” “How exaggerated is this woman!” “He, like his children, has blood very heavy.”
