Once again the popular social media couple is mired in controversy.

El Charro shamelessly introduced his “mistress”.

Was he making fun of La Mayrita? The singer, businessman and content creator recently shocked his many followers. El Charro presented his “mistress” after separating from La Mayrita and no one can believe it. On his official TikTok account, the popular Mexican Erik Roberto Torres, better known in the internet world as “El Charro”, happily made the announcement that he’s enjoying a beautiful moment with his lover. This comes after his controversial separation from his wife, “La Mayrita”. El Charro presents his “mistress” after separating from La Mayrita What confirmed suspicions is that El Charro had no problem sharing a video of himself with the woman who has stolen his heart. He even shamelessly introduced her to his more than six million followers on the platform. A couple of videos were recently shared on the popular El Charro y La Mayrita account where singer Erik Roberto was harshly criticized for his “cheekiness” after saying he’s having an incredible time with his lover.

El Charo confirms suspicions: “There is another woman in my life” In the first of the TikTok videos, El Charro began by recording himself in an airport waiting to board a plane. Later he showed a woman from behind who was dressed in black and said without any shame: “Friends and friends, to all the people who say that El Charro has a lover, today I brought a young lady on a trip that I am going to take here, to a business (engagement). You were right friends, it was important for you to know there is another woman in my life,“ he stated in the short video that has more than three million views.

El Charro shared details about his lover with his followers Quickly, the short video clip went viral and millions were outraged. However, this did not seem to matter to El Charro since, as if that were not enough, he shared a second video blatantly offering more details about his lover. “They were saying that El Charrito has a lover, and I finally introduce them to her. Finally I present to you Susana Margarita. Why don’t you believe me? I have a mistress, and she is a married woman. She is a willing woman. She says that she was asking to find a man like me, a stallion. She is going to meet this tiger tonight,” Erik said with a laugh. In addition, he had a message for her alleged husband: “What you did not do to your wife, I will do it to her.”

“You became so arrogant” Many of his followers and others interested in the controversy that the influencers Mayrita and El Charro are dragging out did not hesitate to comment with strong messages for Erik Roberto Torres after he confirmed that he is already with another woman. “Be careful, karma will get to you.” “If you have another, why did you serenade Mayra?” “You became so arrogant.” “You feel like a real lover, poor guy.” “This man is lazy.” “Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack,” to highlight a few. Click here to see how El Charro presents his “lover” after separating from La Mayrita. Click here to see the second video.