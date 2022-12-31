The popular social media couple is in the midst of controversy.

El Charro broke his silence and admitted something surprising. Recently, Erik Roberto Torres decided to break his silence in the midst of the public crisis in his controversial marriage. Is it over? El Charro admits “the inevitable” after his separation from La Mayrita and says something surprising. The conversation between El Charro and Freddy de Anda, who is known on social media for offering introspective, family and marriage reflections based on God, was shared on TikTok. Is the love between El Charro and La Mayrita over? On this occasion, one of his fans decided to share the live broadcast where El Charro admitted the inevitable after his recent separation from La Mayrita. During the video, you can see the video call that the singer also had with Freddy, where El Charro decided to start by explaining his love story with La Mayrita and what they are currently going through as a couple.

El Charro admits “the inevitable” after his separation from La Mayrita “Friend Freddy, we have been married for eleven years, we have three children, but things are not going well. And in fact I’m already… I have not slept with her but I already have another person emotionally,“ revealed the Mexican. “I saw one of your videos where you say that a woman is the reflection of her husband, so that’s why I tried to call you, to look for you and I thank God that you are answering me, because the truth is that I don’t know what to do anymore,” said remarkably anguished El Charro.

“What you’re looking for is to compare her with another person” Meanwhile, the family therapist listened attentively to Torres. “We got married very young, she was 18 and I was 23, the first few years it was very pretty. I felt that she supported me and she said yes to practically everything, very submissive. But through the years she lost that, the worst of all is that she doesn’t see what I do for my children, for the house and I have given them the best. The saddest thing is that sometimes I don’t even want to get home because I don’t feel valued,” said El Charro. However, the response he received from the therapist seems to have affected Erik: “Remember Erik, the best flowers grow when you water them, and in this case you have been the one who has neglected your marriage. Do you arrive with a gift for your wife, or lighten her load? What you’re looking for is to compare her with another person because you’ve already become romantically involved with someone else.”

Users chime in: "He wanted her to always be submissive" Freddy de Anda continued to face El Charro and told him: "It is a great injustice, you cannot compare a woman who has given you 11 years of her life, her youth, her body, your children, tell me that she has not sacrificed herself to serve them. She has taken your home and your children forward, when your children are sick and you go to work, who stays to take care of them?" he concluded. Finally, El Charro replied, visibly affected, "She has done it, my wife." People were quick to comment: "How true is that, many times they don't value everything we give." "My God, where's all that advice you gave about marriage?" and "He wanted her to always be submissive."