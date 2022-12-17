Daughter of Nostradamus shares her predictions for 2023

Daughter of Nostradamus shares a much-awaited video.

Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar reveals her predictions for 2023.

“Are you prepared for what is coming?” What does the future hold for us in the coming months? In one of her most recent posts on her official YouTube channel, where she has 215,000 followers, Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar, better known as the Daughter of Nostradamus, shares a video that many have been eagerly awaiting… her predictions for the 2023. Immediately, the psychic began the video by saying that economy will be ‘fluctuating’ worldwide: “There will be a country where the currency is going to be totally devalued. The dollar is going to surprise us and that will cause the whole world to panic,” she said. And this was only the beginning. The Daughter of Nostradamus predictions for 2023 Without letting much time pass, the Daughter of Nostradamus announced that a time of product shortages is coming, which will affect agriculture. “We will see stores and supermarkets with food shortages or very little food or restrictions on groceries. Hungry months are coming.” And when no one expected it, she said that some countries will enter into conflict, including the United States with the two Koreas, Japan and Taiwan and Afghanistan: “Be very careful, the United States with bombs and missiles. When they use them, with their proximity to Mexico, they will also affect this country. Be very careful California, I see people running terrified and houses that explode into pieces.”

The horseman of the Apocalypse will appear in January Taking out a new card, the Daughter of Nostradamus revealed that the horseman of the Apocalypse will appear in the first month of next year: “There is also a contagion, a third type of mutation is coming, and hybrid mutations are coming that are going to spread so much throughout the air like water and the people (will be) suffering in their beds.” “The cards say that the water will be contaminated, it will not be drinkable, so you have to store water from now as there will be no water. Where there is water, it will be polluted. There will be shortages, the water will come out brown. Also, you have to be careful with the air, because there will be a variant that when you breathe, after 15 days you fall to the ground, ”said Antonella Pilar.

According to the Daughter of Nostradamus, the card of Death will haunt 2023 In another part of this video, which so far has more than 70,000 views, the Daughter of Nostradamus announced that the Death card will haunt 2023: “Mourning is coming for the United States, for an important leader, also for a former very important governor in Mexico. Mexico will also be mourning three well-known artists.” “There is a mourning in the Vatican: the Pope dies, and then another mourning comes for the Vatican. Mourning in Spanish royalty and mourning in British royalty. The card of Death will be around the whole of the next year,” said Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar, who closed her predictions for 2023 with this… (Filed as: Daughter of Nostradamus shares her predictions for 2023)

Daughter of Nostradamus does not have the best news for the US Finally, the Daughter of Nostradamus issued a serious warning to residents of the United States, since she visualizes attacks and shootings in various parts of the country: “Be careful with children, schools, be careful at Walmart, Target, shopping centers in Los Angeles, Washington, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Illinois, New York and Florida.” Also, she said that this 2023 it will be ‘the year of volcanoes’, apart from the fact that a new volcano will be discovered in Mexico and another will be activated in the United States: “Be careful of earthquakes, movements. Earthquakes are coming to Mexico, the United States, California, Peru, Chile and Europe. A devastating earthquake in Asia. Next year will be ‘the year of earthquakes,” she concluded. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)