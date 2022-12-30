Did Alejandro Fernández come out of the closet? El Potrillo wears pink and gets criticized (PHOTOS)
Alejandro Fernández wishes his followers a Merry Christmas. Users tell him that he looks like Doña Cuquita. "El Potrillo" is criticized in the comments.
- Alejandro Fernández wishes his followers a Merry Christmas.
- Users tell him that he looks like Doña Cuquita.
- “El Potrillo” is criticized in the comments.
Alejandro Fernández wished his Instagram followers a Merry Christmas. Immediately his followers began to comment. While some took the opportunity to thank him and send the singer good wishes, there were those who didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize “El Potrillo”.
Like many celebrities, El Potrillo shared a bit of his holiday festivities with his followers, taking the opportunity to thank them for everything and sending good wishes to them and their loved ones. As usual, his looks sparked some controversy.
Alejandro Fernández shows off his outfit on Instagram
In an Instagram post, Alejandro Fernández shared a series of photos where he’s wearing a pink outfit in the snow. He also had brown boots and a tan jacket. The singer posed for the camera in the winter landscape.
The images are accompanied by the message “Happy Holidays!” to which his fans quickly responded by sending best wishes to him and his family, thanking him for his music and even talking about how they look forward to his performance in Viña del Mar, but… not everything was nice and kind.
El Potrillo wears pink and is called ‘Potra’
In addition to the affectionate comments, some people also made fun of him. Some asked if he’s coming out of the closet and even compared him to his mother, Doña Cuquita.
“MERRY Christmas Doña Cuquita.” “Come out of the closet man.” “The moment his dad died he came out of the closet.” “Aiiissddd but how beautiful!!” “… pink, diva, glacier filly…,” are some of the comments on El Potrillo’s post.
Alejandro Fernández celebrates Christmas with his family
Despite the criticism and ridicule on his post, Alejandro Fernández continues to share photos of his happy family time, such as his Christmas dinner. He also posted a series of images where he stated that he was grateful to be able to share these holidays with them.
“The best gift of all! #MerryChristmas,” he wrote with the series of photos where he’s at the table surrounded by his loved ones, as well as individual images where he could be seen with his current partner Karla Laveaga and his mother Doña Cuquita. There was also a sweet photograph of his granddaughters.
He is happy begin a grandfather
In previous days, the Mexican singer enjoyed a family trip with his children, girlfriend and mother and took some photos to share over the holidays.He posed with his granddaughters Mía and Cayetana in the middle of the beautiful winter landscape.
“The things that are worth enjoying,” he wrote along with the photographs that he posted on Instagram. The photos melted netizens hearts because of the tenderness of seeing Alejandro in his role as grandfather with little Cayetana and Mía. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.