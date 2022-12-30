Alejandro Fernández wishes his followers a Merry Christmas.

Users tell him that he looks like Doña Cuquita.

“El Potrillo” is criticized in the comments.

Alejandro Fernández wished his Instagram followers a Merry Christmas. Immediately his followers began to comment. While some took the opportunity to thank him and send the singer good wishes, there were those who didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize “El Potrillo”.

Like many celebrities, El Potrillo shared a bit of his holiday festivities with his followers, taking the opportunity to thank them for everything and sending good wishes to them and their loved ones. As usual, his looks sparked some controversy.

Alejandro Fernández shows off his outfit on Instagram

In an Instagram post, Alejandro Fernández shared a series of photos where he’s wearing a pink outfit in the snow. He also had brown boots and a tan jacket. The singer posed for the camera in the winter landscape.

The images are accompanied by the message “Happy Holidays!” to which his fans quickly responded by sending best wishes to him and his family, thanking him for his music and even talking about how they look forward to his performance in Viña del Mar, but… not everything was nice and kind.