Pablo Lyle’s wife sends a message.

Ana Araujo breaks her silence after receiving bad news.

What awaits Pablo Lyle’s family? A moving image shared by Pablo Lyle’s wife has gone viral on social media. Shortly after experiencing a roller coaster of emotions, Ana Araujo breaks her silence after receiving bad news about her husband Pablo Lyle. According to Las Estrellas, actor Pablo Lyle’s final sentence won’t be known until 2023. After this, a touching post by his wife about the Mexican actor’s future is making the rounds on social media Ana Araujo breaks her silence after receiving bad news about her husband Pablo Lyle Ana Araujo shared an Instagram story that touched the hearts of her followers and those interested in her husband’s case. In the photograph, a beautiful young woman can be seen taking care of some flowers. “Love does not save or rescue, love takes care of itself,” the content creator wrote in the description, referring to the importance of love in the face of any adversity or problem.

Followers related to Ana Araujo’s post Although Ana Araujo didn’t specifically mention Pablo Lyle’s case, a large number of her followers commented that the moving message was related to the torment that the couple has experienced in recent years. However, as she says, the love between Ana and the actor has undoubtedly shown that it is strong despite any obstacles that come their way. Even if a prison, country or legal entity divides them, they face it with maturity.

Ana Araujo and her family received bad news La Jornada reported that Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who in October was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a road rage incident, will not get a new trial. A Miami judge rejected his request for another trial and set his sentencing date for February 3, moving it up from February 7. The judge’s decision upheld the guilty verdict issued in October. After a trial lasting more than a week, the six-member jury found Lyle guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of the Juan Ricardo Hernandez. At the end of the process, the actor’s defense requested that this verdict be annulled and a new trial be held.

Pablo Lyle’s uncertain future Lyle’s lawyers argued that there were inconsistencies and no evidence or witnesses were presented to prove that the actor acted out of fear for his life and that of his children. In a brief hearing held on Monday, December 12, Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez rejected those arguments and said there were no grounds to vacate the verdict. “After carefully reviewing all the issues raised, taken individually or in aggregate, the court does not find that the arguments raised by the defense support the granting of a new trial,” the judge said, explaining that she was signing an order denying actor’s request. The actor punched Hernández, a 63-year-old Cuban man who died a few days later from a brain injury in 2019. Lyle, 35, could face a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.