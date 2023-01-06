El Charro serenades Mayrita and she seems to be very uncomfortable

La Mayrita made her separation from El Charro official.

El Charrito serenaded his wife, is he trying to win her back?

Some say Mayrita is tired of her husband.

On December 17, it was announced that El Charro, who offended immigrants, and La Mayrita officially announced their separation. Erik Roberto Torres and Mayra Alejandra, who rose to fame on the internet for sharing reflections on marriage and family, once again find themselves in the eye of the storm.

Their popularity increased when they exposed their marriage problems and how they managed to solve them on TikTok, However, it seems that on this occasion they could not put their advice into practice and their problems were too much.

El Charro and La Mayrita separate

Around the middle of December, several rumors were circulating about the relationship between El Charro and La Mayrita, all pointing to a breakup, but it was not until the 17th of that month that they confirmed their separation, “Charrito and I are going to separate, many of you were speculating and yes, we separated,” Mayra Alejandra revealed to her followers at that time.

Their separation was supposed to last a month, during which time they would both think about how to work on their relationship, but shortly after, La Mayrita confirmed that they are no longer together. Then El Charro decided to surprise his wife with a serenade to win her back? Filed Under: El Charro Serenades Mayrita