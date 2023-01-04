The former First Lady speaks candidly about her marriage.

They celebrated three decades of marriage last October. Michelle Obama's shocking revelation. Michelle Obama is considered a powerful role model for women and one of the most important figures in the US. She's known for her kindness and empathy. As first lady, she was beloved by the public and recently she's gone viral for something else. After showing off some fantastic new looks as she promotes her new book The Light We Carry, the former first lady has captured everyone's attention with her shocking revelations about her marriage to Barack Obama. Michelle Obama's shocking revelation about her marriage Michelle Obama appeared on Revolt TV to talk about her new book. She also shared intimate details about raising kids and her marriage to the former president. The former First Lady confessed that not everything in her marriage has been blissful and, contrary to how it appears, they had a long rough patch when their kids were young.

Michelle Obama confesses she couldn't stand her husband for part of their marriage While promoting her new book, The Light We Carry, Michelle visited Revolt TV where she revealed how hard her marriage was when they first had children. "People think I'm being catty for saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. Ten years! And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," the 58-year-old writer and lawyer revealed on Revolt TV.

Michelle Obama shares the marital crisis she experienced After sharing that she had reached the point of not being able to stand her husband, the former first lady acknowledged that the imbalance in their relationship occurred when Barack Obama's career was on the rise while she was primarily dedicated to caring for their children Sasha and Malia. "For 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Argh, this isn't even!' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever," she declared during the interview.

Barack Obama and his wife celebrated 3 decades together Finally, she said that there are several times within a marriage when one carries more of the burden and responsibility than the other and affirms that she is glad she never gave up. "We've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it's just how you look at it. People give up — 'Five years; I can't take it.'" TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. The couple married in 1992 and last October they celebrated three decades together. "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I know I won the lottery that day, that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, darling," the former president shared on social media.