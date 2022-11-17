Former President Barack Obama and his wife are in mourning.

Virginia McLaurin, the woman who danced with the Obamas at the White House, dies at 113.

The video of Virginia dancing has gone viral. Life is full of surprises. The Obamas received some sad news and showing their devastation, they confirmed the death of a woman who became famous after her visit to the White House. Now the former president of the United States and the former first lady, paid a small tribute to Virginia McLaurin who touched their hearts when she was able to fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meet the Obamas. Barack and Michelle Obama are in mourning Virginia McLaurin fulfilled her dream of going to the White House when she was 106 years old. But that was not the only thing she longed for, one of her great wishes was to dance with President Barack Obama. She became a sensation after a video of the moment she danced with the Obamas circulated online. Virginia McLaurin has passed away at the incredible age of 113, on Monday, November 14.

Virginia McLaurin, the woman who danced with the Obamas at the White House, dies at 113 As soon as the news reached the Obamas, Michelle took to social media to mourn the sad loss. Through her official Instagram account, the former first lady shared the emotional video that launched Virginia McLaurin to fame. The adorable elderly lady looks very happy in the video when she's meeting the Obamas. What was even more exciting, was that Virginia began to dance with them and said on more than one occasion she was immensely grateful for the opportunity to visit the White House.

Former First Lady bids farewell to Virginia McLaurin "Rest in peace Virginia. We know you're up there dancing," former first lady Michelle Obama posted on Instagram. McLaurin's family confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook, "With heavy hearts we share that Ms. Virginia McLaurin passed away this morning (11/14/2022). She had been under hospice care for a few days. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went. (Before the pandemic that is — for the past few years she largely stayed inside.) Although she is best known for her visit to the White House in 2016, she spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week in schools after retiring."

Virginia McLaurin's family asks for support through GoFundMe Virginia's family is asking for people's help to cover funeral expenses, "Please consider a contribution to this memorial fund to help with funeral and burial arrangements. And as noted on the page of GoFundMe also look for Mrs. McLaurin in your community!" ends the statement. The same video that Michelle shared on her Instagram was also shared on Barack Obama's Twitter account, both paying tribute to the woman who visited them and danced with them. With information from CBS News, Washington Hispanic and People en Español.