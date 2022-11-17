Actress Denise Richards shot at in terrifying road rage incident

American actress is involved in a terrifying road rage incident.

Denise Richards was shot at several times in an altercation with another driver.

The incident occurred in Los Angeles. Road rage incidents have become more frequent and when disputes between drivers escalate they can turn deadly. Pablo Lyle is a perfect example of that. Now a popular actress has been involved in a shooting sparked by the rage of another driver. American actress Denise Richards, went through a terrifying ordeal with her husband Aaron Phypers while they were driving. The couple was heading to a studio in Los Angeles, California when the incident occurred. Denise Richards is shot at by another driver The situation on the road became terrifying for Denise Richards when another driver became enraged and began shooting. According to various sources, Denise, 51, and Aaron were on their way to Popsicle Studio LA on Monday. Denise Richards is an actress, former model and reality star who gained fame as a sex symbol in the 90s. On Monday she was involved in a shooting incident on the road.

It was a fit of anger Richards was shot at several times while she was in a vehicle with her husband. Everything seems to indicate that Richards' husband was lost and driving slowly. The person behind them became irritated and yelled at them while trying to get in front of their vehicle. As Aaron let the other vehicle pass, the driver shot at them hitting the rear of the driver's side.

No one was injured There were several bullet holes in their truck but fortunately neither Aaron nor Denise were injured in the shooting. A person working on the set with them called 911 but it has not been specified if the authorities arrived in time. The famous couple was escorted from the set by an off-duty policeman who led them to the highway. Richards has not mentioned anything about it on social media.

"That is very scary" Immediately, fans commented about the incident: "Maybe she was one of those people who followed her and Aaron because of her secret work! Seriously though, that's really scary and I hope she's okay," said a netizen. "I was thinking the same thing immediately. I am also very happy that they were not injured." "Unfortunately it is what happens in a society where people are free to bear arms." "I am very sorry for your unfortunate near-death incident on a public road. It could have occurred to any of us in view of the violent temperatures prevailing among the people of our communities," the messages continued. With information from The Sun, TMZ and Fox News.