Good news regarding Rebecca Jones.

Her health is improving.

The Cuna de Lobos actress is no longer in intensive care. Rebecca Jones is out of intensive care. On November 2, it was announced that Mexican actress Rebeca Jones had been urgently admitted to the ABC de Observatorio, in Mexico City. Her fans were very worried as it was reported that she was in serious condition. The situation was even more worrying because the actress’s family was urgently requesting blood donors. Later, it was revealed that the Cuna de Lobos actress had been hospitalized due to a complication related to pulmonary deficiency. Now, there is news regarding her status. Rebecca Jones’ health issues After the condition of the 65-year-old actress was revealed, concerns about what caused her hospitalization began to arise, since Rebecca Jones faced ovarian cancer in 2017, according to Excelsior. Jones discovered that she had a tumor in her left ovary, after suffering severe stomach pain during a performance, according to El Universal. However, after chemotherapy and the removal of the tumor, the actress announced hat she had beaten the terrible disease. Filed Under: Rebecca Jones out of Intensive Care

Rebecca Jones is out of intensive care Last week on Hoy, Mexican host Galilea Montijo stated that Jones would remain in the hospital for a few more days for observation. According to Tv Notas, she had to take antibiotics. In addition, it was also reported that the Volver a amar actress had been taken off of assisted breathing. According to Quien, Rebecca is improving after spending several days in intensive care. Filed Under: Rebecca Jones out of Intensive Care

Rebecca Jones is very positive According to El Universal, the Mexican actress revealed that, although she is hospitalized, she feels strong. Her other organs are in good condition and she was positive about the whole situation. “I am a strong woman, my other organs are healthy and strong, my heart, lungs, kidneys, everything is in excellent shape. I have all the hope and all the good vibes that I’m going to get well to move on in life.” Said the Mexican actress when it became known that she had cancer. Filed Under: Rebecca Jones out of Intensive Care

Does she plan to return to television? Rebecca Jones is 65 years old and she’s planning to return to the small screen, which is why it is vital that she recovers quickly. Since she was on her way to the hospital, she said “I’ll go quickly and go back to filming.” She very concerned about getting back to acting. She said that at the beginning she wasn’t going to go public about her hospitalization. However, they changed their minds when they had to request blood donors, since it was important for her health. Filed Under: Rebecca Jones out of Intensive Care