Mhoni Vidente once again surprises her followers.

The Cuban psychic shares new predictions for November.

She talks about the Fernández Family and Shakira.

Hold on! After predicting who would win in the midterms, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions for November on her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, where she is popular with social media users.

The beloved psychic said that the Fool card is behind Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, in addition to confessing that she recently dreamed of Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12. The first anniversary of his death is right around the corner.

What does Mhoni Vidente say about the Fernández Family?

“I saw him when he was young, thin, with his black mustache, singing on a television station where I was before and he told me to take a card from him,” Mhoni Vidente revealed about what she saw in this dream about Vicente Fernández. He took out the Ace of Cups and told the psychic to greet his children and tell them that he loved them very much, as if he knew that he was already dead.

“Tell them to be very careful of a kidnapping or a very strong legal claim. Attention to the Fernández Family: this is a very important statement for them from their father, who is in the spiritual world,” said Mhoni Vidente, who still had more to say about the Fernández Family, especially El Potrillo (Filed Under: Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions for November)