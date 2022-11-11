Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions for November
Mhoni Vidente once again surprises her followers. The Cuban psychic shares new predictions for November. She talks about the Fernández Family and Shakira.
Hold on! After predicting who would win in the midterms, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions for November on her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, where she is popular with social media users.
The beloved psychic said that the Fool card is behind Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, in addition to confessing that she recently dreamed of Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12. The first anniversary of his death is right around the corner.
What does Mhoni Vidente say about the Fernández Family?
“I saw him when he was young, thin, with his black mustache, singing on a television station where I was before and he told me to take a card from him,” Mhoni Vidente revealed about what she saw in this dream about Vicente Fernández. He took out the Ace of Cups and told the psychic to greet his children and tell them that he loved them very much, as if he knew that he was already dead.
“Tell them to be very careful of a kidnapping or a very strong legal claim. Attention to the Fernández Family: this is a very important statement for them from their father, who is in the spiritual world,” said Mhoni Vidente, who still had more to say about the Fernández Family, especially El Potrillo (Filed Under: Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions for November)
What will happen to Alejandro Fernández after his lawsuit?
According to Infobae, just a few days ago, no media covered the Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández’s concert at the Palenque de las Fiestas de Octubre, which took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The reason? The artist’s press and public relations office showed no interest in the work carried out by the journalistic guild.
Mhoni Vidente commented that she sees El Potrillo looking very emaciated and run down, especially as a result of the death of Vicente Fernández. She advised him to give himself completely to his music: “The Fool’s card is affecting him a lot, because he is moving away from everything spiritual, and this same card tells me that he has to undergo psychiatric treatment or spiritual recovery.”
Mhoni Vidente says that Sexiest Man Alive will come out of the closet
Just a few days ago, People magazine named actor Chris Evans, of Captain America Fame, the Sexiest Man Alive. Mhoni Vidente predicted that something would happen that very few believe is possible.
“Chris Evans is going to come out of the closet, he has no problem loving a man or a woman, he is going to say that he is bisexual or homosexual,” said the beloved psychic. She also recalled that, after her breakup from Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira had been linked to the actor.
Mhoni Vidente reads cards for Shakira
To end her predictions, Mhoni Vidente said that the Judgement card is behind Colombian singer Shakira after the agreement she reached with the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué regarding the custody of her two children, Sasha and Milan Piqué Mebarak. But what is coming for Shakira?
“Let’s remember that her new boyfriend lives in Miami, he’s an athlete and he’s younger than her and that’s why she wants to go live in Miami. She will live in West Palm Beach because she wants to start a new tour and she wants to start a new life and I see her being a mother again, but with a surrogate, because she always wanted to have a girl,” concluded the psychic. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE