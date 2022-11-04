Search

Aspiring actress Erica Hoy killed in a terrible car wreck; her boyfriend and twin sister are hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Aspiring actress Erica Hoy killed in a terrible car wreck; her boyfriend and twin sister are hospitalized (PHOTOS)

 
  • Erica Hoy’s twin sister and boyfriend were hospitalized in serious condition.
  • She was coming back from an acting class.
  • Woman arrested after fatal crash.

Actress Erica Hoy was identified as the only fatality in a crash involving at least five cars. The 26-year-old victim was traveling back from an acting class with her identical twin sister and her boyfriend on Tuesday, November 1.

The brutal car accident that left three other people hospitalized and resulted in a woman’s arrest, occurred around 9 p.m. on the Port River Expressway in northwest Adelaide, one of the most populous cities in Australia, according to local outlet 9News.

Erica Hoy died in a terrible car wreck

This was the brutal accident where the young actress died
PHOTO YouTube

Erica Hoy was traveling in a red Toyota Prius with her twin sister and her boyfriend when the accident occurred, according to 9News. The survivors were hospitalized at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and were reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Reports indicate that the car that hit them was a Holden Cruze. After the first impact, Hoy’s car hit a truck and then another car, which also hit a van, leaving a grand total of five vehicles involved in the accident.

The car was totaled

They show how the car was
PHOTO YouTube

The boyfriend of the aspiring actress was identified by The Mirror as 29-year-old Mike Reader. Photos and videos of the fatal accident published by 7News Australia showed the vehicle was completely totaled while some officers review the devastating scene on the highway.

“She was a bright, happy, positive young woman… She was coming back from an acting course when it happened,” the young actress’s father, Greg Hoy, revealed to 9News. In addition to the girl’s sister and boyfriend, another 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident in Adelaide.

Arrest made after brutal accident

Arrest made after brutal accident
PHOTO YouTube

A 38-year-old woman was arrested hours after the crash and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, three additional counts of grievous bodily harm, leaving the scene, failing to provide details after the fatal crash and resisting police officers, said 9News.

“Witnesses to the accident reported to police that the driver of a Holden Cruze involved in the accident ran from her vehicle and was last seen on Eastern Parade. Police searched the area and located the suspected driver nearby,” police said in comments obtained by The Mirror.

Who was Erica Hoy?

Who was Erica Today?
PHOTO YouTube

After the arrest, the woman, identified as Carlie Eileen Richards, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Adelaide, according to Telecinco. Due to the seriousness of the matter, the woman was denied bail and was expected to appear in Port Adelaide Magistrate’s Court.

The actress who died in the fatal crash appeared in the web series The Reality of Humanity and the 2020 miniseries Jo-Anne Spirit Guide, according to The Mirror. The accident attracted the attention of national and international press. To see the video click here.

