Erica Hoy’s twin sister and boyfriend were hospitalized in serious condition.

She was coming back from an acting class.

Woman arrested after fatal crash.

Actress Erica Hoy was identified as the only fatality in a crash involving at least five cars. The 26-year-old victim was traveling back from an acting class with her identical twin sister and her boyfriend on Tuesday, November 1.

The brutal car accident that left three other people hospitalized and resulted in a woman’s arrest, occurred around 9 p.m. on the Port River Expressway in northwest Adelaide, one of the most populous cities in Australia, according to local outlet 9News.

Erica Hoy died in a terrible car wreck

Erica Hoy was traveling in a red Toyota Prius with her twin sister and her boyfriend when the accident occurred, according to 9News. The survivors were hospitalized at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and were reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Lo que tienes que saber

Reports indicate that the car that hit them was a Holden Cruze. After the first impact, Hoy’s car hit a truck and then another car, which also hit a van, leaving a grand total of five vehicles involved in the accident.