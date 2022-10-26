Mexican actress Lupe Andrade has died.

She had an illustrious film career.

She was the wife of renowned actor ‘El Borras’.

The world of Mexican cinema is mourning again. Actress Guadalupe Andrade Torres, Lupe Andrade, has died according to the National Association of Actors’ Instagram account.

They published a black and white photograph of the actress with a description saying she had died. This was almost 20 hours ago and people were sending some messages of condolences in the comments of the post.

Who was Lupe Andrade?

Guadalupe Andrade Torres, better known as Lupe Andrade, was an actress who starred in many Mexican films, such as El Inocente (1956), Chuquiago (1977), Who are our daughters with? (1956) and The Medallion of Crime.

The National Association of Actors, released a statement yesterday reporting the death of their union member: “The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Guadalupe Andrade Torres “Lupe Andrade”, a member of our union. Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace.”