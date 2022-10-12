Actress Angela Lansbury has died.

The Murder, She Wrote star was 96.

She passed away five days before her birthday. Actress Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. The Murder, She Wrote star died surrounded by her family and they reported the sad news to the media. Lansbury’s death came five days before her 97th birthday. The actress’ fans have take to social media to remember the most special moments of her career and offer their condolences to the Lansbury family. The winner of five Tony Awards became one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood and Broadway and she will be remembered for her many iconic roles. ANGELA LANSBURY DIES FIVE DAYS SHORT OF HER BIRTHDAY Angela Lansbury, of Beauty and the Beast and Murder, She Wrote, passed away at age of 96. The star’s family announced that her death came five days before her 97th birthday. They indicated that it happened this Tuesday, October 11 at 1:30 am, at her home in Los Angeles. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” reads her family’s press release, according to NBC News.

When will her funeral take place? In the statement released by the Lansbury family, they noted that five-time Tony winner will be celebrated in an intimate, family ceremony that still has no date. Likewise, they highlighted that she is survived by her three grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgard Lansbury. Peter Shaw, English actor and Angela’s husband, died in 2003. “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held on a date to be determined,” concluded her family’s statement.

A Hollywood star Lansbury won five Tony awards for her performances on Broadway as well as a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations for supporting actress for two of her first three films, Gaslight (1945) and The Portrait of Dorian Gray (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for The Manchurian Candidate and her deadly portrayal of a communist agent and the title character’s mother, The Associated Press reported. The artist stood out in film and her career gained momentum. Her mature demeanor led producers to cast her much older than her actual age. In 1948, when she was 23, she dyed her hair gray so she could play a forty-something newspaper editor with Spencer Tracy in State of the Union, the AP reported.

A jewel of the theater Her stardom came in midlife when she became the hit of New York theater, winning Tony Awards for Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1975) and Sweeney Todd ( 1979). Angela Lansbury became a constant and important figure on stage and in film. She returned to Broadway and earned another Tony nomination in 2007 for Terrence McNally’s Deuce, playing a brash, rudimentary former tennis star musing with another former star while watching a modern match from the stands. In 2009 she won her fifth Tony, for best featured actress, in a revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit. In 2015 she won an Olivier Award for her role, the AP reported. Filed Under: Angela Lansbury Dies Lansbury’s most relevant role?

But Lansbury’s greatest fame began in 1984, when she starred in Murder, She Wrote on CBS. Based on the Miss Marple stories by Agatha Christie, the series centered on Jessica Fletcher, a middle-aged widow and former substitute teacher living in the seaside town of Cabot Cove, Maine, The Associated Press reported. Despite the long hours — she left her home in Brentwood, West Los Angeles, at 6 a.m. and returned at dusk — and reams of dialogue to memorize, Lansbury kept a steady pace. She was glad that Jessica Fletcher was an inspiration to older women, noted AP. Filed Under: Angela Lansbury Dies