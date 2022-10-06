Actress Joan Hotchkis dies at 95, years after surviving brain surgery

Renowned actress Joan Hotchkis dies.

The TV star passed away at the age of 95.

She was known for her role on The Odd Couple.

Actress Joan Hotchkis, passed away at 95 years of age. The sad news was announced on Tuesday, October 4 in a statement from her daughter. With great sadness she reported that her mother had left this world, according to The Sun.

The television star had been fighting a terrible disease for several years and she had even survived brain surgery. However, the actress was not able to survive congestive heart failure, which was apparently the cause of her death.

The popular and renowned actress Joan Hotchkis, stood out for her role in the 1970s television series The Odd Couple. She died on September 27 due to congestive heart failure in Los Angeles and her daughter released a statement on Tuesday.