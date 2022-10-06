Actress Joan Hotchkis dies at 95, years after surviving brain surgery
Actress Joan Hotchkis dies. The entertainment world is in mourning after the death of a well-known television actress. The terrible news was a blow to fans of this beloved celebrity, who sadly left this world.
Actress Joan Hotchkis, passed away at 95 years of age. The sad news was announced on Tuesday, October 4 in a statement from her daughter. With great sadness she reported that her mother had left this world, according to The Sun.
The television star had been fighting a terrible disease for several years and she had even survived brain surgery. However, the actress was not able to survive congestive heart failure, which was apparently the cause of her death.
The popular and renowned actress Joan Hotchkis, stood out for her role in the 1970s television series The Odd Couple. She died on September 27 due to congestive heart failure in Los Angeles and her daughter released a statement on Tuesday.
Actress Joan Hotchkis battled a terrible disease
During her career, the late actress appeared in several television series and movies. From there she became well-known and won viewers’ hearts. She rose to fame in the role of Dr. Nancy Cunningham on the ABC sitcom The Odd Couple, which ran from 1970 to 1975.
It should be noted that this was one of her best roles of her entire acting career. The Odd Couple is about two divorced men, Oscar and Félix, who share an apartment in Manhattan and whose opposite personalities inevitably generate conflict and comedy.
Similarly, Hotchkis appeared on the NBC sitcom My World and Welcome to It, the soap opera The Secret Storm, Bewitched and General Hospital. She had other important roles on series such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Marcus Welby and The Life and Times of Eddie Roberts, among others.
But that would not be all, since she also shone on the big screen. She appeared in The Late Liz, Old Boyfriends, Breezy and Ode to Billie Joe, which garnered her more popularity among fans.
“One of the great supporting actors in comedy”
Some social media users responded to her death: “One of the great supporting actors in the sitcom Odd Couple of the 1970s. She played Dr. Nancy Cunningham, who he impressed Oscar with his knowledge of boxing,” said one netizen.
Late in her showbiz career, Hotchkis was diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor, which was successfully removed, marking the tv star's first medical scare. She is survived by her daughter Paula who announced her death.