Armando Palomo was known for his roles as a villain in soap operas. There is always speculation about the personal lives of celebrities, often about their sexual orientation. This is the case with iconic singer Madonna, who for a long time was has been asked about her love life. Recently, actor Libertad Palomo, formerly Armando, known for his incredible leading roles as a soap opera villain, discusses her drastic transformation into a woman as well as her sexual orientation. Libertad Palomo talks about gender identity In 2001, Libertad Palomo made the decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery and embrace her new identity with the name, Libertad Palomo. Naturally, this generated great controversy in the former soap opera villain's life since she was married to a woman. Their relationship continued after her surgery. Now, Libertad Palomo talks about her experience. She did this on the popular Imagen Tv show El minuto en que mi vida cambió hosted by journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. In the conversation, she stressed that she does not like men, despite her sex change.

Libertad Palomo on being a trans woman During the interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante Libertad opened her heart and in the most sincere way she shared how difficult it was at the beginning of her transformation as well as what she has experienced to date. "I'm talking about a situation. I am a transsexual woman because I found out that I was, but I am not homosexual," said Libertad Palomo. "Within my life it was also confusing because I said, 'I perceive myself as a girl but I don't like men.' That was also a big problem for me," said the soap opera actress during the interview she gave to El minuto en que mi vida cambió.

Despite changing gender, Libertad Palomo says that she does not like men She later stated that this is her current situation: "I have never liked men, I have never liked men, I like women." But before she confirmed that she considers herself a transgender woman who doesn't like men, she shared the moment she realized something was wrong with her gender identity. "When I began to perceive certain things in my life that did not mesh, what this gender dysphoria was, when I began to have doubts about myself, how I perceived myself as a boy who did not feel comfortable being one, my refuge was football, sports, music," said Libertad Palomo.

The difficult process Libertad went through to understand her gender identity "I think that was what saved my life. I know that there are different stories in the world. I have heard very sad, very unfortunate things about transgender people, I can tell you that my life was very beautiful. Perhaps at that time I did not want to face a situation that was beyond me, "confirmed the actress. "It is very cruel to hurt people out of ignorance, because that is what kill." "You see a cockroach, you see it, you kill it, what did the cockroach do to you, what did the scorpion do to you, 'ah, the scorpion scares me', so because of my fears I go and kill a woman, I go and kill a transsexual," she told Gustavo Adolfo Infante. Now after accepting her situation, she says that she is happy with her transformation and her life. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. With information from People en Español, LatFan and TV Notas.