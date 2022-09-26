KTLA news anchor Mark Mester fired after on-air drama

He criticized network executives for how they handled his co-worker’s resignation.

He was fired days later.

Social media users give their opinion. A couple of days ago, an on-air rant surprised hundreds of television viewers and social media users. KTLA news anchor Mark Mester was fired after his dramatic comments during a live broadcast. According to El Independiente, news anchor Mark Mester was fired from the local television station in Los Angeles after he apologized to viewers for his former co-host’s sudden departure. KTLA anchor Mark Mester fired after ‘dramatic’ moment on air KTLA fired host Mark Mester days after he was suspended for going off script and speaking out about how the station handled the resignation of co-host Lynette Romero, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The station’s general manager, Janene Drafs, announced that Mester was fired during a newsroom meeting on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported on the 14th of September. KTLA announced that Romero had decided to move on after nearly 24 years with the station and pursue another opportunity, without allowing her to say goodbye to her fans.

Mester was outraged by what happened to his former co-anchor “KTLA worked hard to make that happen,” host Sam Rubin said during a broadcast. “Lynette, we wish you luck, we miss you, and we thank you for everything you’ve done for KTLA… On behalf of everyone here, we wish you and your family the best.” After Romero’s departure, Mester devoted a portion of his September 17 show to apologize to viewers on behalf of the station and criticizing the way Romero’s resignation was handled.

Mark Mester: “You didn’t deserve what happened to you” Addressing the issue on air Saturday, Mark Mester said it was wrong to announce Romero’s resignation following criticism from viewers on social media, reported Deadline: “It was inappropriate and we are very sorry,” Mester said in the apparently unplanned segment. “I also want to apologize to Lynette Romero, because I love you very much and you are truly my best friend. You didn’t deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.” He continued, “What viewers witnessed was rude, cruel, inappropriate, and we are very sorry. It was a mistake and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us,” concluded the young anchor who was fired. Click here to relive Mark Mester’s rant.

Was the television station lying? Given this, social media users highlighted that the television station’s statement did not mesh with what was Mester said: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news,” said KTLA Vice President and General Manager Jenene Drafs “We really wanted her to stay, and KTLA Management worked hard to make that happen. Lynette decided to leave for another opportunity. We had hoped she would record a farewell message to viewers, but she declined. Lynette has been a wonderful member of the KTLA family and we wish her and her family the best.”