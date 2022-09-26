Who was Jorge Fons? The Mexican film director died on September 22

Who was Jorge Fons?

The Mexican filmmaker leaves a great legacy.

His films are considered art.

Who was Jorge Fons? Mexican film director Jorge Fons, winner of awards like the Goya of Spain, the Silver Bear of Berlin and the Ariel of Mexico, died at 83 years of age. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lamented his death last Thursday. “Sending a hug to relatives of Jorge Fons, an extraordinary filmmaker who passed away yesterday, he was with us, visiting us, with other filmmakers, on May 16 or 17.”

The Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE) shared the sad news on social media: “Jorge Fons created critical and social cinema, which is now more necessary than ever, in films like Los albañiles and Rojo Amanecer and many more.” Since his death some questions about the Mexican filmmaker have come to light.

Who was the film director Jorge Fons?

According to the EFE news agency, Fons was born in Tuxpan, Veracruz, on April 23, 1939. He was known for El Callejón de los Milagros (1995), a film based on the book of the same name by Naguib Mahfuz, starring Salma Hayek. It won the Goya award for best Spanish-language foreign film in 1996.

In Mexico he is known for his film Rojo Amanecer (1989), about the government massacre of students on October 2, 1968 in Tlatelolco square. The film won 11 Ariel awards, which recognizes the best of Mexican cinema.