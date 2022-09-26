Who was Jorge Fons? The Mexican film director died on September 22
Who was Jorge Fons? The Mexican filmmaker leaves a great legacy after his death on September 22. His films are considered art.
Who was Jorge Fons? Mexican film director Jorge Fons, winner of awards like the Goya of Spain, the Silver Bear of Berlin and the Ariel of Mexico, died at 83 years of age. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lamented his death last Thursday. “Sending a hug to relatives of Jorge Fons, an extraordinary filmmaker who passed away yesterday, he was with us, visiting us, with other filmmakers, on May 16 or 17.”
The Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE) shared the sad news on social media: “Jorge Fons created critical and social cinema, which is now more necessary than ever, in films like Los albañiles and Rojo Amanecer and many more.” Since his death some questions about the Mexican filmmaker have come to light.
According to the EFE news agency, Fons was born in Tuxpan, Veracruz, on April 23, 1939. He was known for El Callejón de los Milagros (1995), a film based on the book of the same name by Naguib Mahfuz, starring Salma Hayek. It won the Goya award for best Spanish-language foreign film in 1996.
In Mexico he is known for his film Rojo Amanecer (1989), about the government massacre of students on October 2, 1968 in Tlatelolco square. The film won 11 Ariel awards, which recognizes the best of Mexican cinema.
Jorge Fons received various awards
El Heraldo de México pointed out that he graduated from the Centro Universitario de Estudios Cinematográficos (CUEC) of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). Some time later he dedicated himself to creating the films that, today, are considered works of art.
In addition, his film Los Albañiles (1976) won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, Berlinale. While his short film Caridad (1973) is considered one of the best Mexican films ever made. And of course his most ironic film is Rojo Amanecer, where the student movement that led to the tragedy that occurred on October 2 is depicted.
Mexican filmmaker Jorge Fons dies
The Academia Mexicana de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMACC), which the late director presided over from 1998 to 2002, also mourned the filmmaker’s death. “Fons left us. The AMACC embraces his family and the community for this loss,” they shared on social media.
"Director of emblematic films like Rojo Amanecer and El Callejón de los Milagros, Fons led the renewal of the AMACC. Emeritus member of the same and Golden Ariel 2011. We are going to miss you, Jorge", is how the post made by the Academia Mexicana de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ends.
Goodbye to the Mexican film director
The Secretaría de Cultura de México also joined in offering condolences, “A great filmmaker is leaving, one of those who dared to show a world that seemed invisible and put on screen the realities that remained silent. Thank you for your work, rest in peace, Master Jorge Fons,” Alejandra Frausto tweeted.
Without a doubt, Jorge Fons leaves a great legacy in Mexican cinema. He is considered one of the best filmmakers and with a great career, this is how the native of Tuxpan, Veracruz will be remembered.