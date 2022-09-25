Narco El Cholo’s memory is dealt a hard blow after his murder
Various media recently reported the fall of an important member of a Mexican cartel. Beyond that, it was revealed that it was a particularly “hard” blow to the memory of drug trafficker El Cholo after his murder.
A couple of days ago, officials announced the recapture of Erick Valencia Salazar, also known as ‘El 85’. The authorities consider him the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and he also worked for that group.
A hard blow to El Cholo's memory
After some alleged disagreements within the cartel, rumors suggest that El 85 decided to cut ties with Nemesio Oseguera and start his own criminal group, with El Cholo being one of his closest allies in crime.
The bloodthirsty criminal leader allegedly received the support of Carlos Enrique Sánchez Martínez and the Sinaloa Cartel to confront El Mencho and seize control of western Mexico, in the states of Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacan and Guanajuato,
Is El Mencho behind this?
According to El Financiero, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes allegedly handed over his partner Erick Valencia Salazar to the authorities. It’s his first opportunity to gain control of the CJNG, because after the arrest of El 85 in March 2012, El Mencho and his brother-in-law Abigael González Valkencia, ‘El Cuini’, took control.
The official report of the Army states that on March 9, 2012, they received an “anonymous complaint” that alerted military about the arrival of vehicles with armed individuals at a building in Zapopan, where El 85 was located.
El Cholo’s right hand is arrested
A couple of days ago, members of the Mexican Army carried out the recapture of Erick Valencia Salazar, alias El 85, arrested in 2012 and released by a judge in 2017. This arrest warrant was carried out for extradition purposes.
The above was reported by Ricardo Trevilla, chief of the Defense Staff, in the framework of the General Staff Day. Authorities informed the media about the capture of last Monday, September 5, according to Los Noticieristas.
Who is now in charge of the Nueva Plaza Cartel after the death of El Cholo and the arrest of El 85?
After the death of Carlos Enrique Sánchez Martínez, the authorities considered El 85 the new leader of the Nueva Plaza Cartel. With the support of the Sinaloa Cartel, that cartel in dispute against the CJNG, in Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacán, Colima and the states of the Pacific corridor, which is where the chemical precursors for the manufacture of synthetic drugs enter Mexico, according to El Financiero.
Finally, authorities began an in-depth investigation to find out who is leading El Cártel Nueva Plaza after the murder of one of its leaders, El Cholo, and the recapture of his successor Erick Valencia Salazar, El 85.