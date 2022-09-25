Narco El Cholo’s memory is dealt a hard blow after his murder

A partner and friend of El Cholo is arrested.

Erick Valencia Salazar is the co-founder of the Nueva Plaza Cartel.

Authorities reveal the details.

Various media recently reported the fall of an important member of a Mexican cartel. Beyond that, it was revealed that it was a particularly “hard” blow to the memory of drug trafficker El Cholo after his murder.

A couple of days ago, officials announced the recapture of Erick Valencia Salazar, also known as ‘El 85’. The authorities consider him the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and he also worked for that group.

A har’ blow to El Cholo’s memory

After some alleged disagreements within the cartel, rumors suggest that El 85 decided to cut ties with Nemesio Oseguera and start his own criminal group, with El Cholo being one of his closest allies in crime.

The bloodthirsty criminal leader allegedly received the support of Carlos Enrique Sánchez Martínez and the Sinaloa Cartel to confront El Mencho and seize control of western Mexico, in the states of Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacan and Guanajuato,