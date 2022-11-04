Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Beauty queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they’re secretly married

Beauty queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they’re secretly married

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Beauty queens come out of the closet!
  • Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela announce they’re married.
  • Their fans have a surprising reaction.

Same-sex relationships are common these days and many celebrities have decided to come out of the closet. Now two beauty queens have made a surprising announcement and set social media on fire.

Fabiola Valentín, who competed in Miss Grand International 2020 as Miss Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela, who was Miss Argentina in the Miss Universe contest in 2019 have decided to go public with their romance and announced that they are secretly married.

After hiding their romance for two years, the beauty queens share their wedding news

beauty queens marriage
Photo: Instagram

After many struggles, marriage equality is accepted in many parts of the world, making it possible for same-sex couples to enjoy wedded bliss.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

Now, beauty queens Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela announced their civil union in the happiest and most enthusiastic way. After two years of hiding their relationship, they announced they got married in October.  Filed Under: Beauty Queens Marriage

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela share an emotional video

beauty queens marriage
Photo: Instagram

The couple shared a video on Instagram, showcasing their romance and including their marriage proposal as well as the civil wedding, which was a most intimate ceremony. The recording was posted on Mariana Varela’s account.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 10/28/22,” reads the description of the video that beauty queen Mariana Varela shared last weekend revealing her marriage to Fabiola Valentín. Filed Under: Beauty Queens Marriage

The marriage proposal took place over dinner

During a dinner the unexpected marriage proposal occurred
Photo: Instagram

In the images that appear in the video you can see both of them enjoying their love for each other, as Mariana shared their happiest moments together — from spending a quiet afternoon at home to small trips they have taken together.

For the marriage proposal, the place was decorated with helium balloons with the phrase ‘Marry Me’ in gold and silver. It appeared the proposal took place over dinner. Later they showed off their engagement and wedding rings.

Their followers immediately reacted

The reaction of his faithful followers was present immediately
Photo: Instagram

The ceremony was very intimate. Only a few people appear in the photos of the event, it’s speculated they close family and friends. Their followers immediately commented.

“Many congratulations to you, may you be very happy. What a beautiful couple.” “Long live love.” “Wow! Congratulations. I hope you have all the happiness you deserve.” “Many blessings for you.” “What a beauty.” “Couple of beautiful congratulations.” “Congratulations!!! May they be very, very happy.” Varela was quick to react to so many displays of affection: “Thank you for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. Infinite thanks.” Filed Under: Beauty Queens Marriage TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Etiquetas: , ,
Celebrities
Entertainment
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT