Beauty queens come out of the closet!

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela announce they’re married.

Their fans have a surprising reaction. Same-sex relationships are common these days and many celebrities have decided to come out of the closet. Now two beauty queens have made a surprising announcement and set social media on fire. Fabiola Valentín, who competed in Miss Grand International 2020 as Miss Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela, who was Miss Argentina in the Miss Universe contest in 2019 have decided to go public with their romance and announced that they are secretly married.

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela share an emotional video The couple shared a video on Instagram, showcasing their romance and including their marriage proposal as well as the civil wedding, which was a most intimate ceremony. The recording was posted on Mariana Varela's account. "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 10/28/22," reads the description of the video that beauty queen Mariana Varela shared last weekend revealing her marriage to Fabiola Valentín.

The marriage proposal took place over dinner In the images that appear in the video you can see both of them enjoying their love for each other, as Mariana shared their happiest moments together — from spending a quiet afternoon at home to small trips they have taken together. For the marriage proposal, the place was decorated with helium balloons with the phrase ‘Marry Me’ in gold and silver. It appeared the proposal took place over dinner. Later they showed off their engagement and wedding rings.

Their followers immediately reacted The ceremony was very intimate. Only a few people appear in the photos of the event, it's speculated they close family and friends. Their followers immediately commented. "Many congratulations to you, may you be very happy. What a beautiful couple." "Long live love." "Wow! Congratulations. I hope you have all the happiness you deserve." "Many blessings for you." "What a beauty." "Couple of beautiful congratulations." "Congratulations!!! May they be very, very happy." Varela was quick to react to so many displays of affection: "Thank you for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. Infinite thanks."