Karla Martínez is mourning the death of journalist Barbara Walters

Were they close friends? Mexican host Karla Martínez began the first Despierta América show of 2023 with great sadness. American journalist Barbara Walter died last week and Karla fondly remembered her. Walters taught the Mexican host a great lesson and she shared what she experienced and learned from her. Journalism in the United States is in mourning over the death of this ground-breaking icon who paved the way for women in the news business. Barbara Walters' death Host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters died at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 93 on Friday, December 30, family spokeswoman Cindi Berger confirmed. Her death impacted journalists in the US. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," reads the statement.

Karla Martinez remembers Barbara Walters In order to pay tribute to her, Despierta América dedicated a segment to Barbara Walters where they remembered her greatest achievements. The show highlighted how she changed the way women in journalism were seen, something that Karla appreciated. The Mexican host graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in electronic media. As a student she had the great honor of working with Walters. And she talked about what she learned.

Barbara Walters taught Karla Martínez a lot "The journalist died peacefully at her home in New York surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 93, rest in peace," Karla Martínez began the segment dedicated to the memory of Barbara Walters. She then revealed something totally unexpected. "I had the honor, the joy, of sitting next to her on her show The View," Karla revealed on Despierta América. "It was a very special moment because when I was studying for my degree, she was also one of those women who inspired us all."

Walters gave her some advice "I even told her that she had been an inspiration in some way and she told me she was very grateful. I asked her what advice she would give me and she told me, 'Always be faithful to your essence.'" The Despierta América was emotional as she remembered her. "Barbara, a great human being and honoring your name. A professional who broke all the barriers of her time and left a great path," someone commented about the legendary journalist.