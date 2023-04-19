Search

20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 4)

20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 4)

  • This is the final list of our favorite gay honeymoon destinations!
  • There is something for everyone.
  • Enjoy one of these fabulous LGBTQ-friendly spots.

Although same-sex marriage is not yet legal everywhere, a gay honeymoon is universal. It’s possible to plan your dream vacation no matter what your taste and there are gay-friendly travel options all over the world.

According to K.C. David, author of The Complete Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings, “Some of the most memorable honeymoons have happened entirely in a hotel room.” Still, don’t let that stop you from choosing a fantastic destination for your gay honeymoon.

5. Napa Valley, California

If wine is your thing, don’t miss Napa Valley, California. Tip: Visit Brannan’s Grill for a great brunch, lunch, dinner, or wine.

4. Waikiki, Hawaii

Waikiki is a dream destination for a straight or gay honeymoon. Tip: If you’re looking for some fun, head to the Lei Stand and Hula Bar on Saturday to get on the gay catamaran cruise. They are legendary.

3. Catskills, New York

If you live in New York and don’t want to travel far, go to the Catskills. Tip: Visit The Roxbury. The hotel is owned by a gay couple and has themed rooms based on film and television shows.

2. Provincetown, Massachussets

Situated on the outer headland at the end of Cape Cod, P-Town has long been known as a tourist destination  for the gay and lesbian community. Tip: May to October is the better time of year for weather and events.

1. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City is perfect for the couple who wants constant excitement in this vibrant Latin American city. The Zona Rosa is the gay bar you can’t miss. Tip: Explore the Condesa neighborhood.

Pride

