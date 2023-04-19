20 perfect destinations for your gay honeymoon (Part 4)

This is the final list of our favorite gay honeymoon destinations!

There is something for everyone.

Enjoy one of these fabulous LGBTQ-friendly spots.

Although same-sex marriage is not yet legal everywhere, a gay honeymoon is universal. It’s possible to plan your dream vacation no matter what your taste and there are gay-friendly travel options all over the world.

According to K.C. David, author of The Complete Guide to Gay and Lesbian Weddings, “Some of the most memorable honeymoons have happened entirely in a hotel room.” Still, don’t let that stop you from choosing a fantastic destination for your gay honeymoon.

5. Napa Valley, California

If wine is your thing, don’t miss Napa Valley, California. Tip: Visit Brannan’s Grill for a great brunch, lunch, dinner, or wine.

4. Waikiki, Hawaii

Waikiki is a dream destination for a straight or gay honeymoon. Tip: If you’re looking for some fun, head to the Lei Stand and Hula Bar on Saturday to get on the gay catamaran cruise. They are legendary.