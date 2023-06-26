Can heterosexual men take PrEP?

The only requirement to be on PrEP treatment that you are HIV negative.

The treatment is only effective in preventing transmission of the HIV virus.

Can heterosexual men take PrEP? That is the question many people ask because there is a misconception that PrEP treatment is only for members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

PrEP is short for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. PrEP treatment is a pill that prevents the spread of the HIV virus through sexual intercourse or injecting drugs.

If you wish to obtain PrEP treatment in the United States, the first thing you should do is to visit a doctor or organization to obtain all the necessary and correct information on the steps to follow to start taking the medicine.

PrEP treatment is not suitable for everyone. Most important — you must first test negative for HIV before beginning treatment.