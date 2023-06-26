Search

Can heterosexual men take PrEP?

Can heterosexual men take PrEP?

 
  • The only requirement to be on PrEP treatment that you are HIV negative.
  • The treatment is only effective in preventing transmission of the HIV virus.

Can heterosexual men take PrEP? That is the question many people ask because there is a misconception that PrEP treatment is only for members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

PrEP is short for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. PrEP treatment is a pill that prevents the spread of the HIV virus through sexual intercourse or injecting drugs.

Shutterstock

If you wish to obtain PrEP treatment in the United States, the first thing you should do is to visit a doctor or organization to obtain all the necessary and correct information on the steps to follow to start taking the medicine.

PrEP treatment is not suitable for everyone. Most important — you must first test negative for HIV before beginning treatment.

How effective is the treatment?

Shutterstock

PrEP treatment is 99% effective in preventing the risk of becoming infected with HIV from condomless sex and/or injection drug use, according to the New York Department of Health.

In order for PrEP treatment to be effective when exposed to the HIV virus, it must have been taken every day for at least one week before having unprotected sex. Another important point is that the pill must be taken every day in order to be effective in every encounter.

Can you take PrEP if you have an STI?

Shutterstock

If you believe you have an STI you should visit your doctor to receive the appropriate treatment before starting PrEP treatment. However, an existing STI won’t prevent you from being able to take PrEP.

It is important to visit your physician every three months for blood work and to discuss any side effects with your doctor.

PrEP doesn’t protect you from other STIs

Shutterstock

A misconception many people have before starting PrEP treatment is that taking a daily Truvada or Descovy pill and having sex without a condom will help keep them from getting any sexually transmitted disease.

PrEP treatment is 99% effective in preventing HIV but the pill does not protect against other STIs. The proper use of condoms is the most effective way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Pride
