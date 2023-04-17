Valentine’s Day its probable the most romantic day

Here how you can help gay people on this day

We all what to show love

Last year Time reported that Hallmark now offers two cards in their in-store Valentine’s Day selection for same-sex relationships: ‘Love: Man to Man’ and ‘Love: Woman to Woman.’ Wow, a whole “one” card for each grouping, what a lonely number.

As the parent of a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender teen, you are already aware that society still has a ways to go in accepting and supporting the gay community. And though Valentine’s Day is about celebrating love, for many gay teenagers, February 14, can be a torturous reminder about how different they feel during a holiday that still predominantly celebrates heterosexual love.

We should be there for everyone

For all too many, cards or chocolates will be substituted with mean remarks in the hallway from peers about their orientation, or even worse, straight out physical bullying from homophobic teens. That’s why, with the date approaching, it’s important that you make a special effort to make LBGT teens feel accepted, supported, and loved.

Explain to your teen the night before that if they should receive a nasty valentine, that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with them. Kids Health suggest saying to your teen that: “Some kids just want to see if they can make other kids sad or angry. Tell your kids to just throw it away without giving the sender what he or she wanted — a reaction.”

Suicide

But if parents aren’t there to be supportive after you child has come out to you, many teens wind up taking their own lives after so much bullying and alienation. According to a study published in Pediatrics in 201l, “Lesbian, gay and bisexual and transgender teens are five times more likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers—but those living in a supportive community might be a little better off.”

Dan Savage, the writer and social commentator, decided to create the non-profit organization It Gets Better.org, to inspire hope for young gay people facing harassment. In an NPR interview he said, “The bullied straight kid goes home to a shoulder to cry on and support and can talk freely about his experience at school and why he’s being bullied. I couldn’t go home and open up to my parents. I did think about suicide briefly — not because the bullying had gotten so bad, but because I thought that it would be the good Catholic-son thing to do for my parents.”