The history and significance of drag culture in the LGBTQIA+ community

What is drag culture why is it important?

The history of drag queens in the US.

Learn about its most important figures and their impact.

What is drag culture, where did it originate and what is its political and cultural significance? We’ll tell you! Drag culture has taken on greater importance and popularity in recent years. Its representation in film, theater and television has brought it to a more mainstream audience.

Although it is receiving more attention lately, drag is not new. In fact, it has a long historical and cultural legacy that is rich in meaning. Drag culture and its impact on the US art and political scene is fascinating.

What is drag?

Drag culture refers to performers who take on personas that highlight, challenge and exaggerate gender norms. Drag queens are generally men who create flamboyant, over-the-top female characters.

Currently, drag culture has been the target of conservatives who seek to demonize this form of expression, saying it is somehow detrimental to children. Although, these people are attempting to associate drag culture with lewd behavior, drag has nothing to do with pornography.