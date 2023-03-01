MundoNow chats with actor and stuntman César Vigné.

He talked to us about his appearance in the new film Bardo.

The Mexican actor tells us about his biggest challenge. At MundoNow, we always give a warm welcome to personalities who are making their mark. On this occasion, we chatted with actor and stuntman César Vigné, who recently appeared in the Netflix film Bardo, which was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film is nominated for the Best International Feature Film Oscar this year and it had scenes that left everyone speechless. Vigné chatted with us about his role and what it was like making the film. Vigné’s biggest challenge working on Bardo Mexican actor César Vigné appeared in the Netflix movie Bardo, which was directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu who won a Best Director Oscar in 2016 for the film The Revenant. This was one of the biggest challenges the Mexican actor has faced. “It was the biggest story, which is why it means working with Alejandro, the cinematographer… people highly specialized in films with very precise aesthetics and cinematography. The first challenge was to recreate this battle that took place in 1847, where we went to investigate who was fighting, what weapons were used at that time (…)”, stuntman César Vigné told MundoNow.

What it was like working with director Alejandro González Iñárritu For people interested in cinema, César described every detail of the filming, as he said that it has been one of his most difficult jobs, but also one of the greatest achievements in his career. “He was always looking for perfection, looking for the best, always finding what he could do better. Alejandro is a person with a very clear vision of what he wants and also a perfectionist. The film is ‘alive’ at the time it is being made, so you give something away and you show something. On that, you look for improvements. It was a great challenge and a great opportunity. We were 20 stunts and 120 extras.”

César Vigné explains what it means to be a stuntman and how to become one The stuntman is the person in charge of doing the action scenes for the main characters, which is what Cesar Vigne did on this film. They must go through a long process and he explains it. “What we do is that if there is a fight scene, action scene, etc. in a movie or series, at that moment the stunt department comes in and we start designing the action,” he explains. “It’s seeing how to make the scene have the desired impact, looking out for everyone’s safety,” Vigné explains. “Many times the stuntman is the actor’s stand-in because there are techniques that sometimes take years to learn, so that’s why a stand-in is used,” César told MundoNow.

Bardo is nominated for numerous awards Bardo was filmed in Mexico and has won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, as well as being nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the Satellite Award for Best Foreign Film and the Chicago Film Critics Association in the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography categories. “When you have already appeared in several projects, you realize the differences, and how one is prepared with pieces of this size. All projects take great work. It is a great project, visually it is incredible, it’s content sparked many questions, self-analysis and one sees oneself reflected,” stuntman César Vigné told MundoNow about his appearance in the Netflix film, Bardo.