LGBT TV Shows: 10 that Always Celebrate Gay Pride (Part 2)

These is the part 2 of shows that are or were big deal back in the day

Is a little more easy to have gay characters and tv shows about the LGBT world

Some of this shows are no longer running

In honor of LGBT Pride Month this June, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite LGBT TV shows. We’re delighted that there is more diversity than ever on TV but although there are people of all colors on network, cable and streaming TV, LGBT representation has been fairly static over the past five years.

According to the GLAAD 2014 Where We Are Now on TV report: The analysis of characters for the 2014- 2015 scripted primetime broadcast television schedule found that 3.9% of series regulars will be lesbian, gay, or bisexual characters. This is up from 3.3% last year but still down from the record high of 2012 when 4.4% of primetime broadcast scripted regular characters were LGBT. They found that Fox and HBO are the most inclusive network and cable networks. Here are 5 awesome TV shows that highlight LGBT issues and celebrate Gay Pride all year.

5. Modern Family • ABC

Modern Family’s Cam and Mitchell are everybody’s favorite gay TV couple. This show was an instant hit when it debuted in 2009 and it’s still fantastic in 2015. Love it!