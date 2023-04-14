LGBT TV Shows: 10 that Always Celebrate Gay Pride (Part 2)
In honor of LGBT Pride Month this June, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite LGBT TV shows. We’re delighted that there is more diversity than ever on TV but although there are people of all colors on network, cable and streaming TV, LGBT representation has been fairly static over the past five years.
According to the GLAAD 2014 Where We Are Now on TV report: The analysis of characters for the 2014- 2015 scripted primetime broadcast television schedule found that 3.9% of series regulars will be lesbian, gay, or bisexual characters. This is up from 3.3% last year but still down from the record high of 2012 when 4.4% of primetime broadcast scripted regular characters were LGBT. They found that Fox and HBO are the most inclusive network and cable networks. Here are 5 awesome TV shows that highlight LGBT issues and celebrate Gay Pride all year.
5. Modern Family • ABC
Modern Family’s Cam and Mitchell are everybody’s favorite gay TV couple. This show was an instant hit when it debuted in 2009 and it’s still fantastic in 2015. Love it!
4. RuPaul’s Drag Race • Logo
Another 2009 debut that never gets old! This is still the most fabulous reality TV around. What other show manages to be heartwarming, inspiring, divinely bitchy and loaded with amazing talent all at the same time?
3. LGBT TV Transparent • Amazon
Amazon’s surprise hit centers around the patriarch of a large Jewish family as he transitions to being a woman later in life. Sound familiar? On top of being incredibly well written and acted, with Jeffrey Tambor in the lead role, the show’s creator Jill Solloway has made a point of hiring a number of trans cast, crew and writers.
2.Pretty Little Liars • ABC
Pretty Little Liars is your typical teen nighttime soap guilty pleasure fare which is why we love it. We also love that Shay Mitchell’s character Emily, happens to be a lesbian and suffers all of the broken hearts, relationship drama and near death experiences that everyone else does.
1.LGBT TV The Rachel Maddow Show • MSNB
Like Ellen in the afternoon, Rachel Maddow joins us every evening to dissect the important news stories that we may not be paying enough attention to. When she began filling as the host of Keith Olbermann’s show, it was clear she needed her own show and she got it in 2008. She’s brilliant, dapper, happens to be gay and isn’t shy about skewering hypocritical homophobes.