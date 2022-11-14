The Mexican singer had an accident on stage.

Danna Paola asks Canelo Álvarez for advice.

How is she doing after getting a black eye?

Danna Paola asks Canelo for advice: The Mexican singer experienced an unexpected and painful moment on stage last weekend when she started her tour, appearing at the Telmex auditorium in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The Hey Pablo singer hit her eyebrow with her knee while dancing.

Despite this, Danna Paola did her best to continue with her performance, as it was the start of one of the many concerts that she will give throughout the country. But now, she’s asked Canelo Álvarez from Guadalajara for advice. What did she ask him about?

Danna Paola has an accident on stage

Right at the beginning of the tour, Mexican singer Danna Paola had the worst of mishaps. While dancing Danna Paola hit her eyebrow with one of her knees, opening a wound which began to bleed immediately. However, she continued with what remained of the song, El Universal reported.

The show had to stop for a few minutes. Although many thought that the of Mala Fama'singer was going to cancel the performance, Danna gave her fans the surprising news that the concert had to continue, because she was not going to stop just because of the accident.