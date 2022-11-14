Danna Paola asks Canelo Álvarez for advice after getting a black eye in an accident on stage (VIDEO)
Danna Paola asks Canelo for advice: The Mexican singer experienced an unexpected and painful moment on stage last weekend when she started her tour, appearing at the Telmex auditorium in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The Hey Pablo singer hit her eyebrow with her knee while dancing.
Despite this, Danna Paola did her best to continue with her performance, as it was the start of one of the many concerts that she will give throughout the country. But now, she’s asked Canelo Álvarez from Guadalajara for advice. What did she ask him about?
Danna Paola has an accident on stage
Right at the beginning of the tour, Mexican singer Danna Paola had the worst of mishaps. While dancing Danna Paola hit her eyebrow with one of her knees, opening a wound which began to bleed immediately. However, she continued with what remained of the song, El Universal reported.
The show had to stop for a few minutes. Although many thought that the of Mala Fama'singer was going to cancel the performance, Danna gave her fans the surprising news that the concert had to continue, because she was not going to stop just because of the accident.
Danna Paola asks Canelo for advice
After all this, the Éxtasis singer asked Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez for advice. She wanted to know how to treat the black eye she received in the accident. It should be noted that Danna Paola is about to appear in her first national auditorium, the singer shared a video of the wound on her eye and wrote the following:
"Hey friend @canelo, what do I do in these cases? I have my first national auditorium on Wednesday," she wrote on her Instagram stories. So far Canelo has not publicly responded to the singer, but it is expected that he will soon help Danna Paola with her mishap.
How is Danna Paola feeling?
According to Quien, Danna Paola insisted that she is fine after the accident and her wound was not serious. The medical services that were backstage immediately treated the Mexican singer, and she was bandaged at that time to stop her bleeding.
"Literally, it's giant," she said, referring to the injury above her eye. "I have a ball here, but it doesn't matter, we will continue. After everything I've been through tonight, these months, I'm not going to leave this stage until it's over," said the singer before receiving applause from the audience.
Danna Paola appreciates the support of her audience
According to Infobae, before saying goodbye to her audience from Guadalajara, the singer thanked them and said that it would be an unforgettable night in her life: “I’m going to remember this night all my fuc… life. They just gave me the best opening night of my life. I leave with a chipote in the eye but happy, grateful, thanks for your energy, your love. We gave it our all, thank you.”