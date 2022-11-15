Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández have an opulent church wedding
The young couple swore eternal love to each other at the altar and, although they tried to share few details about the ceremony, it seems that things did not turn out as expected for Alejandro Fernández’s son. Information about their church wedding is all over social media. Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández just had an opulent church wedding.
According to TV Notas, the wedding was originally set to take place in 2021, however, the death of Alex’s grandfather, Don Vicente Fernández, caused them to postpone their nuptials.
Now, a year later than planned, the long-awaited marriage between Alexia Hernández and Alex Fernández took place. HOLA magazine, who had exclusive access, detailed that the luxurious wedding began with the church ceremony, which was held in the Temple of San Juan Macías, located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.
It was shortly before 7 p.m. when the guests began to arrive for the wedding ceremony. There were friends, family and some curious people who see Alex Fernández’s wedding. TV Notas highlighted that the first to arrive were part of the Fernández dynasty.
Details of the ceremony
Thanks to various leaks from the media and some of the guests, more details about the luxurious church wedding and great celebration of Alex and Alexia, which was perfectly planned by Fabiola Alférez, were revealed.
The couple arrived to the church separately in their respective cars. The bridesmaids were ready at the entrance wearing navy blue dresses. For their part, the gentlemen in the procession wore the traditional charro suit.
Alex Fernández and Alexia chose a song by El Potrillo
According to TV Notas, the only thing known about the reception was that it took place in one of the best event halls in Guadalajara and that the celebration came to an end at 6 a.m. A bit of the party was shared on the Instagram profile @chamonic.
The video shows Alex Fernández and Alexia in the center of the dance floor, dancing their romantic waltz. Both decided that they would dance to be a song by Alejandro Fernández to celebrate their union.
“So nervous that he didn’t comb his hair even at his own wedding”
The video shows Alex wearing his black charro suit and Alexia in a spectacular wedding dress with an elegant veil. After hearing the news of their wedding, some users opined: “So nervous that he didn’t comb his hair even at his own wedding.”
TiempoX reported that the couple had already formalized their relationship with a small civil ceremony that took place in 2021. And as a result of their love they share Mía, their little girl who is almost a year old and who is the spoiled one in her family. Click here to see Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández waltzing at their opulent wedding