Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández have an opulent church wedding

The young couple swore eternal love to each other at the altar and, although they tried to share few details about the ceremony, it seems that things did not turn out as expected for Alejandro Fernández’s son. Information about their church wedding is all over social media. Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández just had an opulent church wedding.

According to TV Notas, the wedding was originally set to take place in 2021, however, the death of Alex’s grandfather, Don Vicente Fernández, caused them to postpone their nuptials.

Now, a year later than planned, the long-awaited marriage between Alexia Hernández and Alex Fernández took place. HOLA magazine, who had exclusive access, detailed that the luxurious wedding began with the church ceremony, which was held in the Temple of San Juan Macías, located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

It was shortly before 7 p.m. when the guests began to arrive for the wedding ceremony. There were friends, family and some curious people who see Alex Fernández’s wedding. TV Notas highlighted that the first to arrive were part of the Fernández dynasty.