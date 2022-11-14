Alejandro Fernández is rude to his son’s mother-in-law at the wedding

Was Alejandro Fernández rude?

The singer’s son got married this weekend.

Doesn’t he have any manners?

After celebrating their civil wedding in May of last year, Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández fulfilled their dream of getting married in a church. The ceremony was planned by Fabiola Alférez and, although the couple had postponed their wedding due to the health of Vicente Fernández, finally they are husband and wife in the eyes of the church.

Along with their family, friends and more than two hundred guests, Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández celebrated their romantic wedding. Alexia wore hand-embroidered dresses inspired by Hindu weddings. A DJ and a mariachi were in charge of creating the atmosphere for the party.

A very special day!

This ceremony took place a year and a half after welcoming their firstborn Mia. Also, let’s remember that the couple had been planning their wedding for two years, but the pandemic and the death of Vicente Fernández forced them to postpone it.

The bride and groom swore eternal love at their third wedding at The Temple of San Juan Macías, located in Zapopan. They were married for the first time in May of last year and the second celebration took place at a property belonging to Alejandro Fernandez in Puerto Vallarta.