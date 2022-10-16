Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera didn’t go to Maité Perroni’s wedding, but they sent strong messages (PHOTOS)
Without a doubt, the wedding of former RBD member Maité Perroni is everywhere, as it was one of the most spectacular events that took place this weekend. The singer and actress celebrated her marriage to television producer Andrés Tovar.
There were many television personalities invited to the luxury wedding, but what most caught the attention of the fans was the presence of the members of Rebelde, the iconic Mexican soap opera from the 2000s. However, two members of the band, Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera, were missing….
FANS NOTICED THE ABSENCE OF TWO MEMBERS OF RBD
Maité Perroni’s wedding to the television producer was a complete success, from the moment they got engaged to the reception. The Mexican actress dressed in white and her faithful followers were in love with her dress.
However, the absence of two former members of the famous band was quite noticeable, because while Anahí, Christian Chavez and Christopher Uckermann were dancing all night with the bride, Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera nowhere to be seen.
DID THEY NOT WANT TO GO TO THE WEDDING?
As expected, people immediately noticed that two ‘rebels’ were missing from the party. However, although the reasons why Dulce Maria did not attend the huge wedding remain unknown, she did post a congratulatory message to the actress and former bandmate.
Through her Instagram stories, the Inevitable singer wrote the following message for Maite Perroni: "Congratulations Maite and Andrés. I wish your marriage to be full of love and blessings. And may you continue to fulfill your dreams. I am with you from the heart. You look beautiful," she shared with her more than 10 million followers. Alfonso Herrera congratulated her with a shorter message: "Congratulations Mai," he wrote on Twitter.
ANAHÍ POSTS AN EMOTIONAL MESSAGE TO MAITÉ PERRONI
Anahí, Cristopher and Christian Chávez experienced the most emotional moments and danced with Maité Perroni all night. They shared how happy they were about the wedding on social media. Anahí wrote a sweet message:
"How I celebrate your happiness! You can't imagine how full my heart was today. Seeing you happy makes me so happy. You deserve all the joys in this world, I love you! And I love this great thing that unites us and that time only strengthens more and more. Thank you for making me part of this special day. Congratulations @maiteperroni."
MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE WEDDING
The place where the wedding took place was one of the couple's favorite places, according to Glamour magazine. The celebrities decided to get married in Valle de Bravo. In addition, the incredible party was also attended by personalities such as the Zuria and Marimar Vega sisters, Rossana Nájera, Alex Speiter, Sebastian Rulli and Angelique Boyer.