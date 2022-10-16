People noted the absence of two former ‘rebels’.

Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera did not attend Maité Perroni’s wedding.

The messages that the artists published after missing the event.

Without a doubt, the wedding of former RBD member Maité Perroni is everywhere, as it was one of the most spectacular events that took place this weekend. The singer and actress celebrated her marriage to television producer Andrés Tovar.

There were many television personalities invited to the luxury wedding, but what most caught the attention of the fans was the presence of the members of Rebelde, the iconic Mexican soap opera from the 2000s. However, two members of the band, Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera, were missing….

FANS NOTICED THE ABSENCE OF TWO MEMBERS OF RBD

Maité Perroni’s wedding to the television producer was a complete success, from the moment they got engaged to the reception. The Mexican actress dressed in white and her faithful followers were in love with her dress.

However, the absence of two former members of the famous band was quite noticeable, because while Anahí, Christian Chavez and Christopher Uckermann were dancing all night with the bride, Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera nowhere to be seen. Filed Under: Dulce María Alfonso Herrera wedding Maité