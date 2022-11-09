Shooting breaks out at Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía concert (VIDEO)
It is well known that Gerardo Díaz is not exactly a singer who avoids controversy. In addition to being a controversial artist, he’s famous for his corridos. However, he and his band had some frightening moments over the weekend.
The regional Mexican group from La Calera was performing last weekend in Alabama, where the members of the group, and the singer himself, had a frightening experience on stage.
There was a shooting outside the concert
Chamonic posted a video of the Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía concert, that took place last weekend, on Instagram. The video shows the concert where terror was unleashed outside.
In the images we can see how the members of the group are performing when suddenly they begin to hear what sounds like gunshots outside the venue. It should be noted that, according to El Comercio, it is not the first time that something like this has happened since last year in the municipality of Chimalcuacán there was a shootout at one of their performances where two members were shot and they had to cancel the show.
How did the group react?
Immediately, the musicians and the singer were shocked by the sounds of shooting outside the establishment so they decided to end the concert and run backstage. The video shared by Chamonic shows people panicking after hearing the shots.
According to the journalist, this was all outside and no one was hurt: "Thank God nothing worse happened and according to what I've been told, there were no injuries."
A weekend full of surprises
In the comments, people expressed their unhappiness that the concert ended that way: “Again, the same thing happened in Mexico at a dance where they were playing.” “Thank God there were no injuries, but what a great scare.”
Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía, received an award last weekend at the 2022 Radio Awards, according to La Mejor. They also performed their hit, La Última Caravana.
The group wins an award, but the presenter gets Gerardo’s name wrong
Despite the fact that the group won one of the most important awards of the night, the presenter, Ingrid Coronado, got confused and called the singer ‘Gerardo Ortiz’.
According to Estilo Musa, she said: "So the prize for the revelation artist of the year goes to… Gerardo Ortiz." While Pepe Garza immediately reacted "No, no, there was a mistake here, his name is Gerardo, but Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía," he said. The video of the mixup was shared on Instagram. (WATCH VIDEO OF THE SHOOTING), (WATCH VIDEO OF THE AWARDS).