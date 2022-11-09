Shooting breaks out at Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía concert (VIDEO)

Moments of terror during a Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía concert.

Find out what happened.

Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía received a Radio award.

It is well known that Gerardo Díaz is not exactly a singer who avoids controversy. In addition to being a controversial artist, he’s famous for his corridos. However, he and his band had some frightening moments over the weekend.

The regional Mexican group from La Calera was performing last weekend in Alabama, where the members of the group, and the singer himself, had a frightening experience on stage.

There was a shooting outside the concert

Chamonic posted a video of the Gerardo Díaz y su Gerarquía concert, that took place last weekend, on Instagram. The video shows the concert where terror was unleashed outside.

In the images we can see how the members of the group are performing when suddenly they begin to hear what sounds like gunshots outside the venue. It should be noted that, according to El Comercio, it is not the first time that something like this has happened since last year in the municipality of Chimalcuacán there was a shootout at one of their performances where two members were shot and they had to cancel the show. Filed Under: Gerardo Díaz Concert Shootout