Who was Jesús Sonqui?

The Mexican music promoter was shot to death.

Was he linked to celebrities such as Rafael Amaya and Galilea Montijo? The world of regional Mexican music was shocked by the violent murder of the music promoter Jesús Sonqui who was behind several narcocorridos and worked with groups such as Alta Consigna, as well as the singer Panchito Arredondo, who have not said anything after the 36-year-old’s tragic death. Several media outlets announced that, on Monday, September 12, the music promoter and composer Jesús Sonqui was mercilessly gunned down, allegedly by an armed group, at around 1:30 a.m. in the streets of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, while eating at a hot dog stand. The tragedy that ended the life of Jesús Sonqui The body of the music promoter, who was apparently also a composer and singer, was left on the sidewalk in a pool of ​​blood after being shot to death by alleged members of organized crime. They arrived at the hot dog stand where he was said to be accompanied by a former La Academia contestant, 20-year-old Eduardo Ochoa, and some other young people, about whom little is known so far. According to Infobae, little is known about the condition of Jesús Sonqui’s companions whose Instagram account was immediately set to ‘private’ upon learning of his murder. Another account, which served as a backup, talks about who he was and how he liked living the good life. The most impressive thing is that he was linked to Rafael Amaya and Galilea Montijo.

Who was Jesus Sonqui? Jesús Armando Sonqui was 36 years old and was originally from the city of Cajeme in the northern state of Sonora, Mexico. However, he lived on the border, in Tijuana, Baja California. What is known so far is that he represented singer Panchito Arredondo, who has not commented on the tragedy. In 2021, he is said to have worked on projects with the Alta Consigna and he appears smiling in a photograph in a restaurant with them. It is notable that the young businessman liked to lead a life of luxury because in his Instagram photos he always appeared with expensive bottles of alcohol, as well as showing off his luxury vehicles, including a Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, and even a helicopter.

Was he close to Rafael Amaya and Galilea Montijo? According to Infobae, the music promoter not only wore designer clothes and liked the good life, but also had a relationship with several celebrities who even appear in his photographs. They include names like: Rafael Amaya, Galilea Montijo, in addition to the Tucanes de Tijuana, Julión Álvarez, Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme and Natanael Cano. Tribuna even reported that Jesús Sonqui was a composer of narcocorridos, so surely the motive for his murder had to do with that topic, although the authorities have not confirmed anything and investigations continue to find those responsible for the murder.

The gruesome photograph of Sonqui’s body At the time of the attack on Jesús Sonqui, witnesses confirmed that there was an exchange of shots, since the music promoter was also carrying a weapon. It had a cannabis leaf engraved on it and was left at the scene of the crime next to his body, lying in the middle of the street in a pool of blood. This photo has gone viral on Twitter. The accounts ‘Borderland_Beat’ and ‘HuasoBB’ tweeted the gruesome images of Jesús Sonqui’s crime scene and his body can be seen lying on the side of a car near the sidewalk where the attack occurred. The photo also shows the weapon with which he tried to defend himself and even the car he arrived in. SEE THE IMAGES HERE