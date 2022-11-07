Singer and actor Aaron Carter dies at 34 (PHOTOS)

Singer and actor Aaron Carter dies.

Rapper, singer and actor Aaron Carter dies. Police say he was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. Apparently he drowned in his bathtub. Dozens of police cars remain outside the residence and the cause of his death is being investigated.

Carter was barely 34 years old and so far the forensic authorities have said that foul play does not seem to be involved. However, they were at the scene to collect evidence and rule out or confirm any line of investigation. So far his death appears to be accidental.

WHEN DID AARON CARTER PASS AWAY?

The news circulated quickly in various media outlets as well as on social networks. Aaron Carter’s death is shocking because of his age and the way in which he was found in his home. Many fans and friends have shared farewell messages.

So far, the only thing that is known for sure is that he died on Saturday, November 5. Images of police surrounding the artist’s house are circulating on social media.