Guitarist and co-founder of The Clash and PiL, Keith Levene dies

Tremendous shock in the world of punk!

Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash, has died.

He also founded Public Image Ltd. Sad news shook the world of punk on Saturday. Guitarist Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash and Public Image Ltd. (PiL) died at the age of 65. He had been suffering from liver cancer for a long time. He passed away at his home in Norfolk, England. May he rest in peace. Composer Adam Hammond confirmed the death of this iconic figure: “It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November. There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time.” Condolences immediately poured in. Who was Keith Levene? Born on July 18, 1957 in Wood Green, London, England, Julian Keith Levene founded the band The Clash (known worldwide for songs like Should I Stay or Should I Go, London Calling and Rock the Casbah) when he was just 18 years old, together with bassist Paul Simonon and guitarist Mick Jones. Bernard Rhodes, manager of the band, asked Joe Strummer to join them as vocalist. According to Infobae, Joe had just seen a performance by the Sex Pistols and convinced them that this was the path they should follow. The rest is history. (Filed As: Keith Levene, guitarist and founder of The Clash and PiL, dies).

Why did Keith Levene leave The Clash? One factor was decisive when Keith Levene made the decision to leave The Clash, despite being a fundamental part of several songs and participating in their first concerts. The band was becoming increasingly political, which was not to his liking. Later, he founded another band: Public Image Ltd., known simply as PiL. Along with John Lydon (former lead singer of the Sex pistols, known as Johnny Rotten), Jah Wobble and Jim Walker, PiL released their first album called Public Image: First Issue. Their single, Public Image, reached the top 10 while their second album, Metal Box, is considered a classic of the post-punk genre.

The guitarist died ‘peacefully, calmly, comfortably and loved’ According to Yahoo, during his last days of life, guitarist Keith Levene was accompanied by his partner, Kate Ransford, and his sister, Jill Bennett, who shared that the musician died ‘peacefully, calmly, comfortably and loved’. His success with PiL is said to have ‘overshadowed’ that of The Clash. Keith remained with Public Image Ltd. until 1983 when he left due to feuds between members of the group, not to mention his drug problems. Later, he moved to the United States, where he worked as a graphic designer and computer programmer, although he would later return to the world of music. Little is known about his participation in the creation of various soundtracks for different films.

Mourning the death of Keith Levene “Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, his sister Jill and all of Keith’s family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my friend,” composer Adam Hammond also wrote in his farewell message to Keith Levene, founder of The Clash and PiL, according to El Financiero. Martin Atkins, Keith’s bandmate in Public Image Ltd., had this to say: “A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene. We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will.”