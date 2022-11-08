Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor reveals he is battling stage 4 cancer

Duran Duran guitarist makes a sad announcement.

Andy Taylor was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

The musician said that he has been fighting the disease for four years. Andy Taylor, guitarist for Duran Duran, made a sad announcement regarding his absence at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In a letter read by his bandmates, he revealed that he is fighting stage 4 prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with four years ago. The band’s lead singer, Simon Le Bon, read parts of the letter to let their fans know what Taylor is going through. Shortly after, the group shared Taylor’s letter on social media. In the letter, the musician thanked them for the years they spent together and, of course, the success they achieved. ANDY TAYLOR REVEALS HIS BATTLE Duran Duran was one of the most popular and iconic bands of the ’80s with hits like Come Undone, Ordinary World, Save a Prayer, among others. This year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a crowning industry achievement. The event, which took place on Saturday, November 5, was intended to honor their successful career, but ended up becoming an emotional moment when they revealed that Andy Taylor could not attend because he is suffering from a terminal disease.

Andy Taylor’s cancer battle Three members of the group attended the event and lead singer Simon Le Bon announced the reason for Andy Taylor’s absence on that important night. Le Bon read a letter from Taylor revealing that he has been fighting stage 4 prostate cancer for years, according to the New York Post. “Just over 4-years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family-man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

An ongoing fight? Le Bon read a couple of excerpts from the letter Taylor sent and it was posted online. Taylor explained what he is going through after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer and why he couldn’t make it on this special night. Likewise, he thanked the public for their support. “I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure. Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries,” he declared.

Despite this, Taylor stressed that the news should not dampen the excitement the band was experiencing upon being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Likewise, he stated that they had had a privileged life, while reaping the successes that ensured him a place in the world of rock and that, always, "they had a lot to give." "However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years. We've had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give," he explained.

"This is devastating news" The guitarist stated that he was planning to attend that important event and had even bought a new guitar to play that night but his illness did not allow him to fulfill those plans. Backstage, after reading the letter, Le Bon talked about how Taylor's letter affected him. "It is devastating news to find out that a colleague… not a colleague — a friend, one of our family — is not gonna be around for very long. It is absolutely devastating. We love Andy dearly. I'm not gonna stand here and cry or anything, that would be inappropriate, but that's what I feel like, "said the singer according to Variety.