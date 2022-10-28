The regional Mexican music world is grieving.

Agustín Ramírez has died.

How the Mexican singer was bid farewell.

Pain and mourning in the world of music in Mexico! On Wednesday, October 26, members of Los Caminantes confirmed the passing of founder and main vocalist of the band, Agustín Ramírez, at the age of 70.

“Dear friends, it is with deep sadness that we must inform you of the death of Agustín Ramírez on October 26,” read the statement shared by the group on Instagram. The condolences and expressions of affection from his followers were immediate.

How the beloved singer Agustín Ramírez of Los Caminantes died

Los Caminantes reported that the iconic singer died surrounded by his loved ones. “As the lead singer of Los Caminantes, Agustín leaves behind an incredible career spanning more than 40 years. The only thing he loved more than being on stage in front of his fans was the love he had for his family,” the group said in the statement.

In addition, the Amor sin palabras singers honored his career and accompanied the post with a photograph of Agustín Ramírez. “He leaves behind a lasting legacy of passion, dedication and hard work. Although he is no longer with us, his voice and his music will remain a part of our lives forever,” added Los Caminantes.