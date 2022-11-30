‘Top Gun’ and ‘Die Hard’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr., dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies.

He had been battling illness for a long time.

He is remembered for his roles in the movies Top Gun and Die Hard.

MOURNING IN THE WORLD OF SHOW BUSINESS. Famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who starred in blockbuster films Top Gun and Die Hard, has passed away at age 66 after battling illness for a long time.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas confirmed the death of Clarence Gilyard Jr. in a statement. He had moved away from the spotlight to dedicate himself to his work as a professor of cinema and theater at the Faculty of Fine Arts at UNLV.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength to all around him,” commented UNLV film director Heather Addison after the devastating news of his death. “Every time we asked him how he was doing, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’”

Addison added that Gilyard was truly appreciated at the university and was sorry for his passing. “But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you so much, Professor G!”