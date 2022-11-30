Julián Gil blows up at People en Español because of Marjorie de Sousa

The never ending drama!

Julián Gil blows up at People en Español because of his ex Marjorie de Sousa.

“Matías in due time will realize all the damage that has been done to us,” he said. When it was thought that they had already “smoked the peace pipe” following their legal disputes, Argentine actor Julián Gil blew up at People en Español because of Marjorie de Sousa after the Venezuelan actress and model appeared on the most recent cover of the magazine accompanied by their little son Matías. In a recent interview with Yordi Rosado — which was shared by different media such as Infobae — the businessman also revealed that he decided to end the relationship with the mother of his son due to incompatibility: “I did not feel comfortable with her because of different issues of her personality,” he said. What was it that upset Julián Gil? People en Español shared a short video where Marjorie de Sousa appears with her little son Matías while a fragment of a Christmas song is heard in the background. Julián Gil did not wait long to express his opinion. “Incredible… how such sensitive topics are normalized… This type of publication threatens millions of children who continue to suffer from ‘Parental Alienation’. Matías in time will realize all the damage that has been done to us… Unfortunate. P.S. It would be nice to see if they sing a song for fathers day, right?” (Filed as: Julián Gil explodes against People en Español because of Marjorie de Sousa)

“I hope People en Español doesn’t deactivate comments” That wasn’t all Julián Gil had to say. The Argentine actor criticized the popular magazine after it “dared” to show Marjorie de Sousa and their son Matías on the cover: “I hope @peopleenespanol doesn’t deactivate comments (as they always do) so that my son can read and know things as they are.” The support of his followers, both with likes and comments, was impressive. Stephanie Ramosco, niece of the sports commentator, was one of the people who also decided to speak: “Your worst karma (addressing Marjorie de Sousa) will be that your son will turn his back on you and say: ‘I’m going with my father.’ We’re counting the days for that to happen! We’re waiting for you, Matías… your family is looking forward to seeing you here.”

“I just don’t understand it,” says Julián Gil It didn’t take long for Julián Gil, who hasn’t seen his son in more than six years, to take to social media, particularly Instagram stories, to express his feelings after seeing Marjorie de Sousa and little Matías on the most recent cover of People en Español. “It’s a joke, isn’t it? Are you talking about how Mati likes to share with children who for some reason lost their family? With all due respect, I would really like to know something so simple, how do you explain to the baby that you decided to take his father away from him? Coherence, basic answers, is what you should publish on your covers… Normalizing parental alienation and making up for it with statements where you talk about God, love, giving and receiving, good feelings… I just don’t understand it and the values you must have to do it, it never ceases to amaze me.”

Why doesn’t Marjorie de Sousa reveal her partner’s identity? In a recent interview, Venezuelan actress and model Marjorie de Sousa revealed the reason why she has not disclosed the identity of her new partner. After her breakup with the father of her son, Matías, Argentine actor Julián Gil, Marjorie has been very discreet as far as her private life is concerned. “I’m happy, I think he’s my complement. He says that the most beautiful things are better kept to oneself. I think that you don’t have to show it so much because someone tells you to… That’s yours, an intimate thing, it stays hidden. It’s cool like this, keeping that for us is exciting and it’s also very much ours, we’re very jealous in that sense, so it’s better this way,” she said. With information from infobae, Tv Notas and Las Estrellas.