Stuntman James Winburn died at the age of 85.

He was the stuntman who played Michael Myers’ double in the original Halloween.

How did he die?

Stuntman James Winburn, who was Michael Myers actor Nick Castle’s stunt double in the first film in the legendary Halloween horror saga, has passed away at age 85 in Los Angeles.

Winburn worked as a stunt double for many great actors, including the most famous murderer in film. Fans have mourned his death on social media, as they cannot believe that the stuntman from the iconic movie has died.

The greatest horror movie villain

James Winburn was the stunt double for actor Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the original version of the well-known cult horror film Halloween, which also starred actors such as Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis and Nancy Kyes. It was directed by John Carpenter.

Winburn is known for the final scene in the popular horror film, in which Dr. Loomis shoots him six times, causing Myers to fall backwards off a balcony. But the of course, it did not end there, because before they knew it, he had vanished