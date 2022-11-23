Stunt double for the original Michael Myers, James Winburn dies
Stuntman James Winburn, who was Michael Myers actor Nick Castle’s stunt double in the first film in the legendary Halloween horror saga, has passed away at age 85 in Los Angeles.
Winburn worked as a stunt double for many great actors, including the most famous murderer in film. Fans have mourned his death on social media, as they cannot believe that the stuntman from the iconic movie has died.
The greatest horror movie villain
James Winburn was the stunt double for actor Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the original version of the well-known cult horror film Halloween, which also starred actors such as Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis and Nancy Kyes. It was directed by John Carpenter.
Winburn is known for the final scene in the popular horror film, in which Dr. Loomis shoots him six times, causing Myers to fall backwards off a balcony. But the of course, it did not end there, because before they knew it, he had vanished
How did Winburn die?
Winburn’s agent Peter DeLorme, said he died on Saturday in the hospital after a brief illness, according to TMZ. Three weeks ago the stuntman had traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in a convention.
The stuntman attended the For The Love of Horror convention in Manchester, England last month and the company that organized the event says that Winburn was “delighted” and that “he shared some incredible stories with them all weekend”.
James Winburn’s movie career
James Winburn also worked as a stuntman on cult film The Fog and in another feature film 1997: Rescue in New York. He also wrote and directed several films. He was a beloved performer.
After decades of sequels and prequels, the Halloween saga is finally over. In fact, the last of the films is still at the box office. Halloween: The End concluded the iconic franchise, although without convincing the critics or the audience. FILED UNDER: James Winburn dies
Colleagues mourn his death
Winburn appeared last month at the For the Love of Horror convention in England. Monopoly Events paid tribute to him on Twitter on Monday, writing: “We are extremely sad to learn of the passing of James Winburn, who joined us for @ftlohorror last month.”
Monster Mania, another organizer of the horror festival, also mourned Winburn’s death: “It is sad to hear of the passing of James Winburn today. It was an absolute pleasure working with James and we were looking forward to seeing him again for our show in Oaks, PA, but unfortunately a health issue prevented that.”