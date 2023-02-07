Jenni Rivera’s daughter was nominated for a Grammy this year.

The singer speaks after losing to Natalia Lafourcade.

Chiquis Rivera's dress revealed a little too much. There were incredible moments during the 65th Grammy Awards where great artists were recognized for their music and fans voted for them. One of the categories was Best Regional Mexican and Texan Album. Jenni Rivera's daughter, Chiquis, was nominated along with artists such as Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal and Marco Antonio Solís. However, singer Natalia Lafourcade, took home the prize. Natalia Lafourcade wins the Grammy Chiquis was happy and excited to be nominated for a Grammy at the 65th awards ceremony, where the singer appeared in a rather elegant white dress and posed sensually as usual on the red carpet. The Abeja Reina singer expected that they would announce that she was the big winner of the night, however this was not the case. Instead, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade ended up taking the award for Best Regional Mexican and Texcan Album, according to Expreso.

Chiquis Rivera has a message after losing the award A few hours after the awards took place, the Entre Besos y Copas singer shared a message through her Instagram stories. She talked about her loss to Natalia Lafourcade, something that definitely took her by surprise. "I want to tell you that I love you, thank you very much for the love, the affection and look, listen to me well, okay? We didn't lose, we just didn't win and that's fine. Natalia is incredible, I love her, she is a great artist and it is a benefit to be in this category with people I admire and love very much,"

Chiquis Rivera’s dress shows a little too much skin Then Chiquis showed her team, who supports her at all times and thanked her publicist, manager and her boyfriend. She highlighted that he gave her a beautiful bouquet of white roses after being nominated for the Grammy Awards 2023. However, the singer realized that when she moved, her dress had slipped so at the end of the video she covered herself but it was a little too late. Of course, this detail didn’t go unnoticed. “Hey Chiquis, you were beautiful but they looked at your nipples at all times.” “Literally everything was seen.” “Everything was seen,” some users commented.

Chiquis was proud of her Grammy nomination According to the Associated Press, Chiquis said she was happy to be competing with the greats of regional Mexican music, including Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal and Marco Antonio Solís, as well as another academy favorite, Natalia Lafourcade. Queen Bee is an album with songs composed by Chiquis and interludes in which she talks to her audience dedicating inspiring messages to them. “Through my music I wanted to tell a story, to tell my story, and at the same time to be able to inspire and empower other people,” she highlighted. “I have suffered, but I have been able to turn what has happened to me into something positive, and I believe that I am not the only one and I want to be an example for those who listen to my music, just as they feel inspired.” Chiquis was involved in all aspects of the album, from the selection of songs to the graphic design. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO)